Jaylen Waddle won over his new Broncos teammates with one quote

One of the things that has helped the Denver Broncos turn things around so quickly from being one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2022 to hosting the AFC Championship Game in 2025 is a culture of selflessness, and truly being a team.

Sean Payton has done such a great job of building that culture, and although many in the fan base were discouraged by the team's start to free agency, the first big addition the team made is the perfect fit for a team full of, well, team players.

Jaylen Waddle had his introductory press conference after the trade was made official, which is already a sign of how big of a deal this is (the Broncos do not hold introductory press conferences for veteran players), and he won over his teammates -- especially at the receiver position -- with just one quote.

Jaylen Waddle excited to add to Broncos' talented WR group, not take anyone's job

Jaylen Waddle shrugged off any idea he's now the #Broncos' No. 1 WR.



"I think everyone's here to make plays, and to try to win."



Said he thinks it'll be a "fun group" at WR.



"They got a lotta talent. Court, Marv, Troy, Pat, Lil’Jordan. I’m here to help in every fashion." — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) March 18, 2026

Keep in mind that Waddle has over 5,000 career receiving yards in just five seasons. He's a former first-round pick and was one of the elite prospects as a high school player and as a college player. He's got a big-money contract and every reason to have a big head, but he's choosing the path of humility.

And that's a great thing for the chemistry of this Broncos roster, which so many fans have been worried about disrupting considering how far they've come. If it ain't broke...

There was absolutely no question that the Broncos had to add impact players to the roster this offseason. The way this team has performed in recent years was precisely the reason why. When you have a team that's this close, you want to find the right players to come in and push the whole operation over the top.

That's what the vaunted 2014 offseason haul (DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib, TJ Ward, Emmanuel Sanders) did for the Peyton Manning-led Broncos. And that's what Waddle can do for this Broncos team, going for a fourth Lombardi Trophy in 2026.

Waddle has spent the majority of his NFL career playing alongside Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins have had no shortage of other weapons to spread the ball to, and that was also the case when he was part of an all-time receiver room at Alabama. Waddle has proven that he can be a crucial piece of the puzzle without having to be the focal point of the offense.

What his talent does for everyone else in the passing game is like the tide raising all boats in the harbor. When you upgrade your talent to this degree, everyone benefits.

For an offense that ranked 1st in the NFL in pass attempts, there are plenty of targets to go around.