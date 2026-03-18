Jaylen Waddle's first comments as a Bronco will have fans running through a wall

The Denver Broncos trade for Jaylen Waddle is official. Waddle passed his physical and is now beginning a new chapter of his NFL career. Notably, Waddle reunites with Patrick Surtain II, one of his closest friends. Both stud players played at Alabama together and came into the NFL in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But most importantly, the Broncos get their missing piece on the offensive side of the ball, and all of a sudden, this unit looks very scary. It is quite amazing how one singular player can make a world of a difference, but that is truly the case here.

The passing attack is instantly going to be elevated, which will then help the run game and make life easier for Bo Nix and the entire offensive line. Not only that, but more offensive drives will be extended, so the defense is going to get more rest as well. Waddle had his first meeting with the Broncos media on Wednesday and really got to work outlining his goals on the Broncos.

Jaylen Waddle's Denver Broncos tenure is already off to a roaring start

Waddle did not mince words about what his goals are for his new tenure as a Bronco:

"Take it week by week and try to play a good brand of football and stack some wins together"



This is truly what you want to hear - for the most part, all Waddle did with the Miami Dolphins was lose, and lose some more. His rookie season was 2021, so here are the records of the teams he was a part of in Miami:



2021: 9-8

2022: 9-8

2023: 11-6

2024: 8-9

2025: 7-10

Waddle never saw a playoff victory, and the Dolphins never ascended into a great time. The Dolphins have won 26 regular season games the past three seasons. The Broncos have won 24 regular season games the past two seasons.

He's coming into a winning culture and will have to embrace the team-first mindset that the Broncos clearly have. This is one of the most talented groups in the entire NFL, so there are a plethora of guys who are making plays any given game.

Waddle might not explode for 100 receiving yards immediately, but he's clear that he simply wants to win, and his acquisition is going to help the Broncos do much more of that. The offense is likely going to reach new heights in 2026 and beyond.