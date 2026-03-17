Broncos starting offense for 2026 after monumental Jaylen Waddle trade

The Denver Broncos swung a major trade for Jaylen Waddle on Tuesday morning, sending the NFL world into a frenzy. Waddle is a top receiver in this league with three 1,000-yard seasons in his career.

The Broncos now put the finishing touches on what could be an elite offense in year three of the Bo Nix era.

In fact, let's take a look at the team's starting offense with Waddle now in the picture.

Denver Broncos starting offense with Jaylen Waddle in the picture

Quarterback: Bo Nix

Bo Nix now has a top-tier wide receiver room with Waddle in the picture. This is the type of move that a front office needs to be making for their young quarterback. Nix is probably loving what has just transpired.

Running Back: J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins is now back in the picture as the Broncos RB1 for at least one more season. He signed a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, but the contract is effectively a one-year pact worth $8 million.

Wide Receiver: Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin

The Broncos wide receiver room may now be one of the very best in the NFL. Waddle is every bit of a WR1 in this league, and now paired up with Courtland Sutton, both veterans are now going to be maximized in the offense given what they each bring to the table. Other guys like Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr could see more depth roles, but it's clear that both players are needing to be more complementary options.

Tight End: Evan Engram/Adam Trautman

The Broncos tight end room could honestly look the exact same as it did in 2025. Evan Engram and Adam Trautman are back in the picture.

Offensive Line: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

The Broncos offensive line is set to return all five starters from 2025, and even from the 2024 campaign. This type of chemistry is unheard of.