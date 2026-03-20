Broncos contract extension candidate is obvious after Jaylen Waddle trade

No one did more to extend their existing core last year than the Denver Broncos, handing out hundreds of millions to keep the likes of Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, and plenty of others in town. The Broncos have made a priority of rewarding their own and are aiming for a third straight playoff appearance with this core. George Paton has every reason to continue rolling with this group.

On both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, Denver has made sure that different roster fits have been kept off the open market. More specifically, Paton has handed out a few second contracts to former draft picks of his own, showing the mark he has had on the foundation of the franchise. He's handed out extensions to several All-Pros and former Pro Bowlers, and there is one who deserves a deal next.

The Broncos are going to go into 2026 without any truly notable franchise pieces on expiring deals except for one man. The Broncos should take a serious look at getting this key player locked in before they get priced out on the open market. Besides, it's never a good idea to let your All-Pros walk in free agency.

George Paton and the Denver Broncos must extend Marvin Mims Jr next

After a week of what felt like a building mutiny due to no free agent signings, landing Jaylen Waddle in a trade has exploded the fanbase yet again. The Broncos finally have a top-flight wide receiver and have the speed option on the outside that they have been missing. Marvin Mims Jr can be that player, but the Broncos seemingly don't think he can on a regular enough basis.

With Waddle now sharpied into that spot, the Broncos can continue to focus on Mims as an All-Pro returner and the incredible value he brings them at that position. Knowing now what his true role in Denver is, the Broncos need to extend him to keep him within the organization much longer. Mims is the best returner they have had in some time, and has done wonders to their field position game.

He can still absolutely be utilized in the offense when fit, but that can become a luxury to the Broncos. Denver has tried time and time again to make Mims a featured piece of what they do, but it just has not worked out through his first three years. Even with that being said, he is arguably the best returner in football, and Denver can't let him leave in free agency.