Ranking Broncos strongest position groups following major Jaylen Waddle trade

You just have to tip your cap to the Denver Broncos front office. Swinging for the fences and landing Jaylen Waddle in a trade earlier this week was a flat-out awesome, much-needed move for this football team.

Now, all of a sudden, Denver's offense looks a lot more potent, and we could see the passing attack reach heights not seen since the Peyton Manning days. Not only that, but the roster as a whole is arguably the best in the NFL right now.

After Waddle's arrival in Denver, let's look at and rank the strongest position groups on the roster.

Ranking the Denver Broncos strongest position groups following Jaylen Waddle trade

4. Wide Receiver

Adding Waddle into the mix gives the Broncos one of the best, most well-rounded receiver rooms in the NFL. Even before the Waddle trade, the Broncos unit did have a plethora of different skillsets, but what was missing was a legitimate no. 1 option.

And it just so happens that Waddle's skillset in particular was what Denver was truly missing. Now pairing up with Courtland Sutton atop the depth chart, Denver has two 1,000-yard-caliber receivers and a third-year player in Troy Franklin who nearly tripled his production from year one into year two.

This receiver room is going to easily put a strain on opposing defenses, as there are simply too many capable players to account for. Receiver genuinely went from a weakness to a strength.

3. Defensive Line

The defensive line did take a hit with John Franklin-Myers departing, but this unit has still led the NFL in sacks the past two seasons and features notable players like Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Zach Allen, and DJ Jones. Even some of the rotational piece in Malcolm Roach, Que Robinson, and Jonah Elliss could arguably start for many other teams.

I would personally be shocked if the Broncos did not sign a defensive end to at least compete for the vacancy with JFM on the Tennessee Titans. Even if the team were to start one of Sai'vion Jones or Eyioma Uwazurike in 2026, the unit still figures to be one of the best in the league.

2. Secondary

The Broncos secondary not only features the best defensive back in the NFL in Patrick Surtain II, but they could have the league's best safety duo in Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones. The other key players in Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian are both above-average in their respective roles, too.

Some have wondered if one or both of Moss and McMillian could land a contract extension in the near future. Moss is actually already set to play in the final year of his rookie deal, and he can clearly hold his own, so he could be a priority. Jones was a 2024 free agency signing and is also in the last year of his deal.

All things normal, the starting secondary in Denver is one of the best units on the roster and one of the best in the NFL.

1. Offensive Line

For the third year in a row, the Broncos should be trotting out the same exact starting offensive line, and this could end up being the fourth year in a row with all of Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey in the picture. This type of chemistry is flat-out unheard of, and it's paying off.

Not only do the Broncos have a ton of talent here, but the line is well-coached and is among the most elite units in the NFL in pass protection specifically. With Bolles and McGlinchey both getting up there in age, some have wondered if now is the time to draft a tackle or two in the NFL Draft to prepare for the future.

Powers also turns 30 years old during the regular season, and Wattenberg will turn 29 in September, so age is definitely something to take note of. This is probably the final year with this current starting unit, as Powers is a free agent following 2026.