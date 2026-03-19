Logical free agent running backs the Broncos could sign to fortify backfield

The Denver Broncos are set to return all of their running backs from the 2025 season, but that does not mean they can't add to their current group. The likes of Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie are on incredibly inexpensive one-year deals that the Broncos could move on from at the drop of a hat. If there is a good fit for the Broncos, George Paton and Sean Payton could have him in the door whenever they want.

The Broncos' running back group was not bad last year, but the lower two on the depth chart were not able to hold up when J.K. Dobbins went down for the year. Denver lacked depth at running back and has not added to it. In theory, they could draft a back, but that would mean using draft capital on a running back in consecutive years.

Luckily for the Broncos, the running back market has not dried out yet. A few interesting names remain unsigned, including two former top options who are looking to rebound from brutal knee injuries. These three are looking for new teams, and the Broncos would be much better with one of them than without.

The Denver Broncos must consider signing these three running back for 2026

3. Nick Chubb

There once was a time when Chubb was arguably the best running back in the entire league, but that was before he suffered one of the most gruesome leg injuries in league history. Chubb rebounded last season with the Houston Texans, but is once again looking for a new team. He is far from the back he was in Cleveland, but he still presents a solid third option that is fairly different from Dobbins and Harvey.

2. Michael Carter

Carter's best year was his rookie year in 2021, but he is still a solid option for Payton and his offense. He totaled exactly 600 scrimmage yards, his most since 2022, and did it with a fairly even split of passing and rushing yards. He presents a double-threat back that the Broncos were initially using Harvey for, but he was pushed out of that role when Dobbins went down. If he gets hurt again next year, Carter could help keep Denver's production from dropping off as far as it did towards the end of the year.

1. Najee Harris

Harris was brought in by the Chargers after a solid run with the Steelers. He tore his Achilles tendon early on in 2025 and never returned to the field, obviously. In 2024, he totaled 1,326 total scrimmage yards in his final year with Pittsburgh as a top back on a playoff team. Harris could be an incredible high-end option for the Broncos, and truly give them three top backs. He could fit a Sean Payton system pretty well and help solidify a championship roster.