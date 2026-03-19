Key draft names Broncos fans should know after moving out of first round

To be able to bring in a game-breaking wide receiver such as Jaylen Waddle, it sometimes costs a hefty price. With Waddle on his way into Denver, the Broncos have sent out the 30th overall selection in next month's draft, and are officially on the outside looking in on the first round. With that being their new reality, the Broncos are eyeing a new group of players for their first selection.

The Broncos' first selection is now at 62nd overall in next month's draft, and they still own a fourth-round selection in the following rounds. Denver had to move their third-rounder in this draft, meaning 62nd overall is going to be their only selection within the top-100 of this year's draft. The Broncos are going to need to hammer this selection, with minimal wiggle room to make a mistake.

Luckily for Denver, general manager George Paton has been able to make his living within the second and third days of the draft. The likes of Nik Bonitto and Marvin Mims have become regulars after being second-round picks, all the way through Jonathon Cooper being a seventh-round selection. Paton will surely find talent, but the names could be new and different for Broncos fans.

The Denver Broncos could look at these three players with their second-round selection

3. WR Skyler Bell, UConn

The Broncos could find themselves in the market for one last receiver, and Bell could be a very Sean Payton-type fit. He dominated at UConn, showing great size and physicality, while also having breakaway speed when he needs it. He is a bit older but could contribute immediately and help the Broncos continue to spread the ball around, especially as the likes of Mims and Troy Franklin will need decisions on contract extensions within the next few years, which could make them trade candidates.

2. LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

The Broncos are set with their starters up the middle next year, but are still in search of a third linebacker, and one with a little more youth. Considering the age of Alex Singleton, the Broncos could take a project linebacker with the intention of playing him as their third this year and starting next year. Trotter is a large, downhill linebacker who could serve a solid purpose on special teams and in specific packages as a rookie.

1. OL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

The Broncos' starting offensive line is set for next year, but that is about it. Ben Powers is moving into the backside of his contract, and the Broncos could look to draft and develop his heir apparent. Rutledge is a tank at 315 lbs and is fairly athletic for his size. He could sit behind Powers for a year and become a starter for Payton in 2027.