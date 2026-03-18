Ranking AFC West wide receiver rooms after Broncos trade for Jaylen Waddle

The Denver Broncos trading for Jaylen Waddle was the all-in move that many fans were waiting for, and it finally happened. At the time of the trade, the Broncos still hadn't signed an external free agent, but they were able to swing a major deal.

Among other draft pick compensation, the Broncos did give up their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it was only the 30th selection and was very likely not going to be for a player who could come in and be as immediate an impact as Waddle will be.

This move signals that the team is trying to get over the hump and build on their breakout 2025 season. Let's rank the AFC West receiver rooms now that the Broncos have Waddle.

Where does the Denver Broncos wide receiver room stand?

4. Las Vegas Raiders (Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech)

It's actually quite insane to see how far the Las Vegas Raiders receiver room has fallen. Once upon a time, this room did have Davante Adams in it, and they traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. Right now, this could be the worst room in the NFL. No one present moves the needle, but they did sign Jalen Nailor in free agency. Expect Las Vegas to invest into this room big-time in the NFL Draft.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton)

The Kansas City Chiefs do have some good players in their receiver room, but the group just has not consistently come together. This is one of the more 'what if' situations in the NFL, and I honestly liken this to when Denver had all of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler in their room at one point.

Thanks to injuries, the group just never played much together, and the potential was never fully reached. The Chiefs have actually gotten worse this offseason and do need to bring in another receiver, perhaps in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

2. Los Angeles Chargers (Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre' Harris)

The Los Angeles Chargers do have some players in their receiver room, but the unit was more of a committee approach in 2025. The room does lack a legitimate WR1, but Ladd McConkey is a shifty route-runner and is definitely a threat. I would expect that the Chargers are hoping Tre' Harris takes a leap in year two. If that does happen, the Chargers could sport a solid room that is worthy of consideration.

But right now, it's rather incomplete. There really isn't a receiver present who can truly strain an opposing defense.

1. Denver Broncos (Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin)

The Denver Broncos have put their receiver room over the top with this major move in acquiring Waddle. Denver's room now appears to be one of the best in the NFL, as Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims Jr could still be in the picture in some way.

Both Waddle and Sutton are 1,000-yard players, and Troy Franklin did make a bit of a leap in year two. This could be one of the deepest rooms in the NFL as well as one of the most talented. We should see the passing attack explode in 2026, and this could lead to Bo Nix enjoying one of the best seasons of his career.