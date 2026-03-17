Broncos' no-brainer free agent is sitting right there after Jaylen Waddle trade

The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world on Tuesday, swinging a trade for speedster wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, now formerly of the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos finally make a major move that many fans have been begging for.

Waddle is a legitimate no. 1 wide receiver in this league and now joins a room with Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. All of a sudden, Denver's receiver room is a top-5 unit in the NFL, and all it truly took was a major move like this.

Well, the Broncos should keep their foot on the gas here and seek to bring in another major offensive addition, and it's really a no-brainer at this point.

The Denver Broncos should now pivot to David Njoku after major Jaylen Waddle deal

With the Waddle trade going down, the Broncos may have the most talented offense in the NFL. The Broncos did truly have some good players at key playmaking positions, but the unit as a whole needed more of a substantial, game-changing addition, and Waddle is that type of player.

Now that the wide receiver room is settled, and the running back room figures to see an NFL Draft addition, Denver should look to the free agency market for David Njoku, who is not only a complete tight end, but he's one of the best remaining free agents on the market.

Sure, the Broncos already have Evan Engram in the room, but Njoku gives you a consistent blend of blocking and catching that neither Engram nor Adam Trautman provide. Seeing as Denver is clearly now embracing the all-in push, they should continue this momentum and sign Njoku, even if only for one season.

The Broncos are close to breaking out on offense, and they could see Bo Nix reach new heights in the 2026 NFL Season. Adding yet another playmaker, and a good one at that, could truly get this offense into a new tier, competing with the best in the NFL.