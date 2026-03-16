Broncos finally go all-out for Bo Nix in offense-loaded 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The way the Denver Broncos have approached free agency in the 2026 offseason has brought about a good amount of confusion about how the team will approach the 2026 NFL Draft.

Despite the fact that the Broncos have reached agreements with 17 of their 21 free agents to return to Denver this coming season, they are shaping up to have the same or very similar needs once again for the 2026 offseason, plus some other areas that may need to be addressed due to upcoming expiring contracts.

The 2026 NFL Draft just feels wide open as far as the Broncos are concerned. And wide open means we might need to expect the unexpected. This Broncos mock draft scenario will take a look at an aggressive approach in filling needs on the offensive side of the ball, both now and into the future. And Bo Nix would be a happy man in this case.

Broncos load up on offense early in this 2026 mock draft scenario

Round 1 | 30th overall: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

The Broncos will, at some point in this draft, have to address the running back position. The return of JK Dobbins is exciting, but the injury history is a major concern. Even with the Broncos giving Dobbins a strong pay day (up to $20M in total money) and a two-year deal overall, this is a position group that needs both an upgrade in the depth department and true longevity.

Jadarian Price was not the starter at Notre Dame, but that could actually play into his favor. He has much less wear and tear on his body, and he was extremely productive on the touches he did get at Notre Dame. On 280 career rushing attempts, Price averaged an impressive 6.0 yards per carry and had 24 total touchdowns.

Early on in his career, especially in the Broncos' context, Price could be a major weapon in the return game, and really take a lot of pressure off of Marvin Mims Jr. in that regard. Price is one of the best kickoff returners in this class, and there were a whopping 59 kicks returned by the Broncos last year. If Price even gets half of those returns, he'd be getting a ton of chances to change games.

He had three kickoff returns for touchdowns at Notre Dame, including two this past season. The long-term upside of him at running back plus his immediate value in the return game could entice the Broncos to take him as high as 30 overall.

Round 2 | 62nd overall: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

The Broncos have a really solid group of receivers overall, so what are they missing? They might be missing a player like Antonio Williams, who is a threat at every level of the field with his route running and strong hands.

Williams had four years of really solid production at Clemson, and showed his toughness despite being just 5-foot-11 1/2, and a shade under 190 pounds. Although he's on the lighter side, Williams has a knack for eluding defenders with his quick feet and deception with his body movements.

When the ball comes his way, he has really strong, natural hands at the catch point. He's got solid speed, he's tough, and he's got the right mentality in the running game as a blocker. He'd be a really nice fit for a Broncos' receiver room that not only has struggled with drops but separation.

Round 3 | 94th overall: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

The Broncos were very interested in Colston Loveland in last year's draft class, and while that doesn't mean they'll automatically be interested in his replacement this year, Marlin Klein fits exactly what this team is looking for at the tight end position.

He's an asset as a blocker in the running game, he can play in-line, and he has a lot of upside in the passing game. Klein is a bit of a projection after catching just 24 passes last season (1 touchdown), but you can see his toughness at the catch point and the athleticism on display.

Klein scored an impressive 9.6 in the RAS department, and has top-tier athletic traits and play strength to be a fit for what the Broncos like to do offensively.

Round 4 | 108th overall: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

The Denver Broncos have had some success in recent years with Oregon Ducks prospects. Bo Nix, Troy Franklin, and Alex Forsyth all play offense, so maybe they can find a Duck to help fill some holes on the defensive side of the ball this time around.

Bryce Boettcher is a converted defensive back who really developed into an effective every-down linebacker for the Oregon program, racking up 136 total tackles this past season along with 5.5 tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles.

He could quickly develop into a starting option behind Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton.

Round 4 | 130th overall: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

We have our first double-up of this mock draft with the Broncos taking Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon, a 6-foot-7 playmaker who looks like another ideal threat as an in-line player.

Even with Evan Engram coming back and Adam Trautman getting re-signed, the Broncos need to bring in multiple players to upgrade their depth situation at the tight end position. Raridon has in-line abilities, even though he needs to add some weight to his big frame.

A couple of ACL injuries in his past (one in high school) will be a factor in where he lands, but that could play into the Broncos' favor. With all of the 2TE and 3TE sets the Broncos like to run, players like Raridon and Klein could be huge additions as rookies.

Round 5 | 170th overall: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

Round 7 | 246th overall: Xavier Nwankpa, SAF, Iowa

Round 7 | 256th overall: Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss

Round 7 | 257th overall: Caden Barnett, OL, Wyoming

The Broncos undoubtedly need to double up at linebacker in this draft if at all possible. Keyshaun Elliott was a captain and the green dot player for the Arizona State defense. He provides a developmental starter with immediate special teams contributions.

Speaking of, the ideal PJ Locke replacement in this draft could be the ultra-athletic Xavier Nwankpa from Iowa, a special teams ace and developmental safety.

To round out this mock draft, we end the drought of no offensive tackles drafted by taking Ole Miss's Diego Pounds in the 7th round, a developmental prospect for the Broncos, as well as Wyoming offensive lineman Caden Barnett with the Mr. Irrelevant pick. Use those last two picks in the draft for some of your priority players you don't want to compete with other teams for on the UDFA market.