3 Broncos who are worse off after team's quiet free agency start thus far

The Denver Broncos have yet to add any free agents to this point, making one of the biggest letdowns in franchise history. The Broncos are coming off one of the better seasons in team history, and easily the biggest surprise season they've had. Many believed the Broncos would use newfound cap space to try to push themselves over the top.

Ultimately, not bringing in outside players typically bodes well for returning players, mostly ones on uncertain footing. However, for a few specific Broncos, the lack of additions will actually harm their standing with the team and their perception among fans. They would be much better off with a better cast of characters around them.

The Broncos needed to make a move at wide receiver, but they have not yet brought in another option for Bo Nix to throw the football to. The same can be said for their running back position, which is poised to be the same group as last year. Defensively, the Broncos did not add to their secondary, which proves that the team still has faith in a former first-round selection who struggled last year as the season came to an end.

These three Denver Broncos are worse off after team's slow start to free agency

3. Courtland Sutton

Sutton has been the Broncos' top receiver for the better part of a decade now, but is clearly not the player he used to be. Sutton is being asked to do more than his skill set likely allows, which makes it seem like he is being set up to fail. He is targeted like a no. 1 target, but he's pretty much capped-out at this 1,000-yard plateau.

This isn't bad by any stretch, but we've seen Sutton struggle with some untimely drops time and time again, and it's obvious to many that he is best-suited as a "Robin" to a "Batman."

2. Jahdae Barron

The Broncos selected Barron in the first round of last year's draft, and he found the field fairly quickly in Denver. Much like many projected, he played a few different roles last year, but saw his playing time plummet as the season ended and into the playoffs. The Broncos are penciling Barron into another big role next year, likely with more responsibilities, but haven't added any talent to their secondary, or any depth behind him. If he struggles, his outlook in Denver can get incredibly dark, incredibly quick.

1. J.K. Dobbins

The Broncos brought Dobbins back on a two-year deal, which you would think bodes incredibly well for Dobbins. While the contract does, the Broncos have also returned all of their other rushers from last year, adding no additional depth behind Dobbins. If he gets hurt again, criticism of him and his ability to stay on the field could reach unimaginable heights. There is a ton of risk for Dobbins in his current 2026 outlook, and another injury-riddled season could end his time with the Broncos following 2026 and really put a dent on future earning potential.