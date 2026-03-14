3 Broncos who benefited the most from the quiet start to free agency

The Denver Broncos have been deafeningly silent to start free agency, and appear to be running it back for the 2026 season. The Broncos have brought back legitimately every single offensive piece from last year, down to every last running back, receiver, and tight end who played significant enough roles on the team. Naturally, fans are not exactly thrilled.

By running the same offense back, the Broncos are also making a decent-sized bet on a few returning pieces. The Broncos are changing play callers for next season, with Davis Webb taking over, which gives reason to believe a few pieces might have a different role heading into next year. Despite that, it remains frustrating for fans.

In particular, a handful of players are going to benefit from the team's lack of action so far. Denver is poised to make their most additions through the draft, meaning most established pieces are in good standing heading into draft season. Specifically speaking, three Broncos figure to be in the best standing after a slow start to free agency.

These three Broncos are better off after Denver's disappointing week one of free agency

3. Riley Moss, CB

Pat Surtain is arguably the best corner in football, Ja'Quan McMillian's stock shot up during the playoffs, and Jahdae Barron is about to be a second-year former first-round selection. If the Broncos were going to make a splash early on or add a corner, it could have sent Moss packing on the trade market. Instead, he appears to be set to be Denver's second cornerback again this year, only this time trying to earn a new contract.

T-2. Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims, WR

It was hard to decide on this spot, so let's roll with both receivers. Mims and Franklin now seem set to be Denver's second and third receivers next year, penciling themselves in for significant roles. Had Denver added a top receiver above Courtland Sutton, it could have severely limited the chances of either of these two receivers, as a fourth wideout doesn't get much attention in this Broncos offense. Both receivers are in line to get tons of chances next year.

1. Evan Engram

Evan Engram was disappointing last year, while also still being a significant upgrade over what they had in the years prior at tight end. There was some thought that Denver could try to minimize his importance in the offense by adding another playmaker, but that will not be the case for 2026 in all likelihood. Instead, Engram will likely be a top-three option for the Broncos again next year, giving him one more chance to be a game-changer for the Broncos.