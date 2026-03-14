JK Dobbins sent everyone in Broncos Country a message the fans will love

Although the strategy of the Denver Broncos running it back with their roster in 2026 hasn't been overly well-received, the healthy return of JK Dobbins is an undeniably huge addition to the team.

Dobbins is one of the best running backs in the NFL, and he proved that when he was on the field for 10 games last season. Dobbins was so good in 2025 that the Broncos gave him a two-year deal in free agency worth up to $20 million in total money, and $8 million for the first year.

They invested in Dobbins not only for what he brings to the table on the field, but because of the presence he brings to the locker room and the example he sets as a person. Dobbins is undeniably the perfect fit for this Broncos locker room, and if he hasn't won the fans over already, the message he sent via Twitter/X will certainly do it.

JK Dobbins sends emotional message to Broncos Country after re-signing

He closes it out by saying, "From the moment I stepped foot in Colorado, I knew I was a Bronco. Signing here again is just the beginning of something special. With this team and with these fans, the sky is the limit."

He also sent some classy messages in there to the Broncos' ownership group, Broncos GM George Paton, and well as Sean Payton.

Dobbins seems extremely self-aware when it comes to the outside perception of him as being "injury-prone" and that is something he clearly takes exception to. The reality is that Dobbins has had a number of freak injuries through the years, causing the perception of him to shift into that realm, but from his perspective, they are freak incidents more than they are an indicator that he's "prone" to injuries.

Football is a brutal sport, and the running back position is one of the toughest to have any longevity for a career. The fact that Dobbins has been through so much at this point injury-wise and is still playing is nothing short of remarkable or miraculous.

And what hasn't really been brought up to this point, especially in the wake of the Ravens backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade, is the fact that the Broncos didn't hesitate to give Dobbins a deal early on in free agency, and a very fair deal, at that.

The team is clearly not worried about Dobbins's health status as he has been working his way back from a foot injury suffered in Week 10 against the Raiders. And that, alone, is reason enough to be excited about the move. The fact that the team gave him a two-year deal was more than just a way to keep the 1st-year cap hit down. The Broncos are buying into Dobbins's bounce-back campaign, and he's recognizing that with the message he sent.