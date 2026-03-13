Broncos still have a golden opportunity land Bo Nix a valuable weapon

The Denver Broncos might have sat out the initial giant swells of NFL Free Agency, but that doesn't mean they won't catch any waves at all.

In fact, the Broncos' strategy of sitting out the first wave or two of NFL Free Agency is proof that they are being "measured", as they previously promised. And owner Greg Penner had said that the strategy for the offseason would be to be "opportunistically aggressive", so could the Broncos be about to strike when everyone's been sleeping on them?

It's not impossible. There are still playmakers to be had, and the Broncos have a need to bring in impact players to this roster. It's clear from their strategy of roster retention that the Broncos believe in what they have, but the way you prove you believe in what you have is to make impact additions that raise the floor and the ceiling for the team. So who could the Broncos be looking at?

Broncos could still consider AJ Brown trade, other big-ticket free agent signings

There are still ongoing rumors about the availability -- potentially -- of Philadelphia Eagles star receiver AJ Brown, which would be a grand slam addition for the Broncos.

Understandably, some have expressed concerns over AJ Brown's attitude and the confrontations he's publicly had with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, but the reality is that he's a star wide receiver in the prime of his career who wants the football. You can't blame him for that, especially because when the ball goes his way, good things happen.

And frankly, Brown has helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl. So we know that he can be an asset to a team that wins it all, and arguably one of their top two or three most valuable assets.

The Broncos could also still go out and sign a free agent tight end to impact the passing game like David Njoku or Dallas Goedert. Both of those players are experienced veterans and difference makers in the passing game. Goedert had 11 touchdown catches just last season, and could be poised to leave Philadelphia soon.

Even to a lesser degree, a player like Jauan Jennings is still there for the taking, and this deep into free agency, it's not impossible to think the Broncos could get him for a seriously discounted rate.

Regardless of who, the Broncos are making some moves to get in position for something, and hopefully something big.

A player like AJ Brown would not only move the needle, but would flip the offseason narrative on its head. Even a player like Jennings right now would send the fan base into a frenzy of excitement, just seeing the front office make any attempt to improve the weapons around Bo Nix, which is a necessity and not a luxury.