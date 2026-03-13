Rival AFC General Manager could have exposed plan Broncos used in free agency

The Denver Broncos have not done much in free agency so far, and it has created frustrations amongst Broncos Country. The Broncos have retained more talent than any other team in football, but have yet to add an external free agent. They were on the cusp of a Super Bowl appearance, but haven't made the moves that many seem to be necessary to get them over the top, finally.

The Broncos are the only remaining team not to add an external free agent, but they are far from the only inactive team that went far in the 2025 NFL playoffs. The Seahawks and Jaguars have been quiet as well, but have still made a few adds here and there. Regardless, these teams are facing pressure from local media and their fans to make moves and win again next year.

#Jaguars GM James Gladstone says the team isn’t active in free agency because they want the compensatory picks for players lost (Etienne, Lloyd).



Knowing they'll get those picks allows them to be active on the trade market in training camp and during the season. pic.twitter.com/YLU2Gm5Qec — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 12, 2026

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone was under fire from local media when asked about not adding any major free agents in the first wave of free agency, and his response made a ton of sense. Interestingly enough, it makes enough sense that it could apply to the Broncos as well. If true, it could finally make sense as to why the Broncos have been so reluctant to spend on the open market.

The Jaguars are working on a specific plan this spring, and the Denver Broncos could be as well

The Jaguars' head decision-maker told local media that the team is staying away from top-dollar free agents to be able to pile up compensatory draft selections this year. His team lost a few notable names to free agency, but will receive picks for them. The likes of Devin Lloyd are heading to a new franchise, but the Jaguars will now have the chance to bring in young talent at a much lower price.

For the Broncos, they are yet to sign an external free agent, but did lose a key piece at a sizable deal. John Franklin-Myers has departed from Denver for the Tennessee Titans, and the Broncos are in line to receive draft pick compensation for losing him to the open market.

The issue, however, would be that the Broncos would then lose those picks immediately if they signed a free agent at top dollar. The Broncos can look into moving those draft picks, which will be valuable, on the trade market for key pieces, or keep them and use them to load up on young talent. No one likes it when their favorite team is quiet in free agency, but Denver might be playing a worthwhile long game this spring.