The Denver Broncos are clearly not racing to make any big-time moves at the moment, and that has frustrated many in the fanbase. The front office and coaching staff are clearly in a 'run it back ' mode, which isn't necessarily the wrong path to take, but this team could have used multiple upgrades that are now off the board in free agency.

Denver has prioritized bringing back many of their own players, including Justin Strnad, Alex Singleton, Adam Trautman, and J.K. Dobbins. And it's not that retaining some of their own players is inherently wrong, it's that the front office should have taken some of these positions a step further with more reinforcements.

Anyway, there is still some time for the Broncos to pull off some sort of major move, and there could be a sliver of a chance that a major move happens.

Brian Baldinger says there is some level of interest between Denver Broncos and AJ Brown

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger was on with DNVR recently, and while this doesn't guarantee anything, he did drop a bit of a bombshell, indicating that the Broncos have some level of interest in AJ Brown, the stud receiver from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mutual interest between AJ Brown and the Broncos? 👀



“I know there’s interest there on both sides, maybe tepid…



Baldinger does indicate that there is at least tepid interest from both sides, so that could mean nothing, but it could mean that the Broncos have interest and are wanting the Eagles to perhaps decrease their asking price.

Brown has been connected to trade rumors for months now, and the Broncos, funnily enough, have a huge need here. Denver does not have a legitimate no. 1 target, and this has been the case for years now. Sure, the Broncos have invested some draft capital into the room, but you don't get the sense that any of them are on pace to be that go-to guy.

The three-time Pro Bowler is set to play in his age-29 season and has six 1,000-yard campaigns in his seven years in the NFL. Brown has amassed 8,029 ards and 56 touchdowns, including three-straight seasons of seven scores. In 2025 especially, Brown's involvement in the offense just wasn't that special, but the Eagles were dealing with a bottom-tier offensive coordinator, and Jalen Hurts isn't a consistent passer.

Despite this, Brown still managed to catch 78 passes for 1,003 yards. Overall, Brown is one of the more physically dominant receivers in the NFL and is every bit of a no. 1 target. It's obvious that the Eagles asking price for Brown is quite high, and it would shock me if the Broncos were willing to part with pick 30 to snag Brown.

It seems like Philly is willing to hold onto Brown for at least one more season if a strong enough offer doesn't come it, but the Broncos should see if they can get that price down. Given that the team is in an all-in window, swinging this type of trade would make a ton of sense.

I'd even take this a step further and say that packaging Courtland Sutton and a draft pick in a deal for Brown would be a wise investment for both sides.