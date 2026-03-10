Broncos projected starting offense after disappointing start to free agency

The Denver Broncos don't figure to make many major changes this offseason, and that has been the case in free agency thus far. The team clearly wants to run it back with virtually the same group, and some fans just aren't pleased with that.

However, spending big in free agency does not always lead to success, so perhaps we should give the decision-makers the benefit of the doubt here, but it can be hard at times, especially when the Broncos are retaining below-average players.

With day two of free agency already flying by, let's look at the projected starting offense at this point for the Broncos.

Denver Broncos projected starting offense following disappointing start to free agency

Quarterback: Bo Nix

Bo Nix is, hopefully, the Broncos starting quarterback for the next decade. Nix is clearly a franchise guy, and had he not gotten hurt in the Divisional Round, he might also just be a Super Bowl champion. Nix is entering a massive year three, as in the 2027 offseason, he'll be eligible for a contract extension.

Offensive Line: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

The Broncos offensive line is likely going to remain the same. Going into the offseason, many people had wondered if left guard Ben Powers was going to be cut or traded given his contract and cap hit, which is just under $20 million in 2026. Powers also missed about two months with a biceps injury, but the Broncos did not need to mess with Powers' contract from a financial perspective, as they are in a solid cap position.

It's nice that the starting offensive line is again going to return in 2026, and if it is the same five here, it would be the third year in a row of this exact combination, and fourth year in a row of everyone but Luke Wattenberg as a starter. That is some flat-out insane chemistry.

Tight End: Adam Trautman/Evan Engram

Adam Trautman started 12 games for the Broncos back in 2025, and now that he's back on a three-year deal, he'll likely again be someone who sees starting action, but with Davis Webb now calling the plays for the Broncos, we can reasonably expect to see more Evan Engram, as both Webb and Engram are friends and came into the NFL in th 2017 draft class.

I would be shocked if the Broncos didn't make at least one notable addition to this room before the 2026 season begins.

Running Back: J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins is back on a two-year deal worth $20 million, but in practice, the deal can be for just one year and $8 million, so this isn't some wild overpay at all. Through 10 games in 2025, Dobbins had nearly 800 rushing yards and was on pace for over 1,300. As we all know, injuries are the big thing here, but if Dobbins can somehow figure out how to stay on the field for a full 17 games, the Broncos are going to field one of the league's best run games.

Wide Receiver: Courtand Sutton, Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr.

The wide receiver room isn't likely to see a notable addition at this point, but the Broncos do have some young players that they seem to be very fond of, like Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. Pat Bryant is also a younger player here, so the development of those three in particular is going to be huge in 2026.

If all three take a step forward, or two of them do, the Broncos might all of a sudden have one of the most encouraging receiver rooms in the NFL, but as of now, there is no clear-cut no. 1 target.