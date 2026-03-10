Broncos just got the perfect free agent pivot thanks to Patriots overpay

The Denver Broncos are one of just four teams in the NFL to not sign a free agent from outside their organization in 2026 (so far). After finishing as the runners-up in the AFC, general manager George Paton promised an aggressive offseason.

He didn't specify that his aggressiveness would simply be in re-signing his own players, but here we are. The Broncos still have needs to address on the roster, including upgrading the overall depth and quality of the wide receiver position. The Broncos were reportedly interested in Jalen Nailor, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as Romeo Doubs, who signed with the AFC Champion Patriots.

Although the Broncos may have missed out on a playmaker like Doubs, the Patriots paid a hefty price (four years, up to $80 million) to get him. The Broncos weren't going to overpay for a player like Doubs, but missing on him might lead them to the ideal free agent pivot: 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Broncos should go after Jauan Jennings after Patriots overpaid Romeo Doubs

The Broncos have made it a habit in recent years to sign free agents from the San Franciso 49ers, so perhaps we never should have expected the 2026 offseason to be any different.

Last offseason, the Broncos brought in both Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw from the 49ers. Two years before that, they signed Mike McGlinchey to a big-money deal. In 2022, George Paton signed defensive lineman DJ Jones as well as slot corner K'Waun Williams.

Jauan Jennings could be the next in line for the Broncos in NFL Free Agency, and might be a great fit for the receiver room.

He had 55 receptions and nine touchdowns for the 49ers last season, and has been one of the more underrated receivers in the league over the past few seasons. The Broncos wouldn't be asking him to come in and be WR1 for the team, but his presence in the offense and overall talent would simply raise the floor for everyone in that room.

We saw the Broncos using players like Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Michael Bandy, and Elijah Moore last season, so there's really no excuse for not adding to the room. The team has young players it wants to continue investing in (Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims), but they also have to remember that they are on the doorstep of a Super Bowl.

You can invest in those young players while still upgrading the room, and that's exactly what they should do after the Patriots sniped Romeo Doubs.

And the Broncos should be able to get Jennings at a much more team-friendly rate than that.