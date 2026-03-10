5 players the Broncos could sign to make up for fumbling Day 1 of Free Agency

The Denver Broncos have some work to do after an incredibly disappointing and borderline disheartening Day 1 of NFL Free Agency in the 2026 offseason.

After promises that the team would be "aggressive" in addressing its weaknesses this offseason, the Broncos seemingly did a lot more sitting on their hands when it comes to adding help from the outside. The team did a lot of work to re-sign its own players, but it feels like they've got to have more on the way after just running it back.

How could the Broncos address some of their remaining needs with the players that are still on the board after Day 1 of free agency? How could they make up for the fumbled first day?

Broncos should sign Romeo Doubs and these free agents after disappointing Day 1

1. Romeo Doubs, WR

Romeo Doubs is someone who has been linked to the Denver Broncos multiple times over, and he would be a really solid addition to the wide receiver room in free agency. Even though Doubs wouldn't represent a bona fide WR1 type of addition, he would bring some really nice production to a position that has been unreliable, to say the least, over the past couple of seasons.

Doubs was drafted by the Packers back in 2022, and made a big impact as a rookie on Aaron Rodgers' final year with the team. He became the team's leader in targets two of the past three seasons, and a really productive player despite a lot of mouths to feed in that Green Bay offense.

If the price is right, Doubs would be a great fit in a receiver room that figures to rotate a lot of guys in the 2026 season.

2. Jauan Jennings, WR

Jennings would represent another short-term addition at the wide receiver position for the Broncos because he's already 28 years old, but he is the type of big, physical player at the position Sean Payton typically likes.

The Broncos were reportedly interested in free agent receiver Jalen Nailor before he signed with the Raiders, so there's some smoke to the idea of them wanting help at receiver. The 49ers signed Mike Evans, and are clearly moving on from Jennings. He would at least move the needle a little bit for this Broncos team in 2026.

3. Kaden Elliss, LB

Even after re-signing both Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton, the Broncos need help at the linebacker position. They made the decision to cut Dre Greenlaw after just one season with the team, and a disappointing season at that.

Elliss could be a high-impact move for the Broncos' defense as a veteran player with a lot of production and experience over the past few seasons. He's one of the best pass-rushing off-ball linebackers in the league and would be able to join his brother, Jonah, as a member of the Broncos.

But will he sign on knowing that the two starting jobs could already be taken? Money talks. The linebacker position has been such an area of weakness for the Broncos, and their depth is extremely poor. They need to address it before the NFL Draft.

4. Leo Chenal, LB

If you've got a chance to get a young player in free agency for a reasonable price, it's worth the dart throw. If you've got the chance to steal a young player from a division rival who can help your team defensively and on special teams?

The Broncos would be fools not to consider it. Leo Chenal is an ultra-athletic option at the off-ball linebacker position who is just 25 years old, and is productive as a pass rusher from the off-ball linebacker spot. He's also very good on special teams, including blocking field goals. Just ask the Broncos.

He would be a nice depth addition and possible longer-term starting option.

5. Cam Jordan and Von Miller

The Denver Broncos have Super Bowl aspirations, so they should be looking into the possibility of signing veterans like Cam Jordan and Von Miller for the defensive front.

Even with a loaded group of edge rushers, Miller would be an asset in a limited role with 9 sacks last season on just 420 snaps. That kind of production is simply ridiculous, especially considering Miller's age. And he's been clamoring for the Broncos to re-sign him for a while now.

Cam Jordan was picked in the same draft class as Von Miller, and could be a great addition after the Broncos lost John Franklin-Myers. The loss of JFM cannot be overstated with the level of production he brought to the team consistently. Jordan had 10.5 sacks last year for the Saints and would help fill that gap.