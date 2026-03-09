Broncos go backwards at linebacker after shocking Dre Greenlaw release

The Denver Broncos have made some moves here on Monday, the first day of the legal tampering period, but many of the moves have simply not been that popular among Broncos Country, and some of this criticism is absolutely warranted.

Not only did the Broncos miss out on top running back free agents like Kenneth Walker III and Travis Etienne, but they have also very oddly put a massive emphasis on retaining some of their own players who just aren't needle-movers at this point.

Specifically, tight end Adam Trautman and linebacker Alex Singleton both got extensions from the Broncos, which does not feel like a wise idea given how many other capable, better players are still out on the open market at their positions. Shortly after the news broke of Singleton's extension, the Broncos made what appears to be an unpopular move, cutting Dre Greenlaw.

The Denver Broncos are done with Dre Greenlaw after just one season

Greenlaw was a headline-type signing last free agency, and it was a three-year deal. However, the Broncos clearly constructed the deal in a way that they could rip it up after one season, and they did just that:

Greenlaw came over after an up-and-down tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, and, as most fans know at this point, he has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. In 2025, Greenlaw suited up for just eight regular season games due to suspension and injury.

However, it was clear that his presence was felt on the field, and he was the most talented linebacker on the roster. The Broncos clearly didn't want to deal with the injuries anymore and obviously valued bringing both Singleton and Justin Strnad back instead of Greenlaw, which is a bit odd.

The Broncos have clearly failed to figure out this linebacker room in recent years, and unless the team has a major addition in mind, they'll continue to suffer at the position. If it's any consolation, though, the 2026 NFL Draft does appear to be stocked up with legitimate, future starters at the position.

A hypothetical linebacker room featuring Singleton, Strnad, a day one or early day two rookie, and another young player, could make some sense, but in this all-in, Super Bowl window, fielding a likely duo of Strnad and Singleton is simply inexcusable.

Strnad is a capable starter as we have seen, but Singleton coming back a two-year deal coupled with Greenlaw being cut is just bad roster building, period.