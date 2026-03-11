Broncos fix NFL Free Agency mistakes in latest 2026 mock draft haul

Thus far, the Denver Broncos have not done themselves any favors in free agency, but they do figure to add some talent here in the coming days and weeks. At this point, though, there aren't many players out there who are going to come in and be slam-dunk successes.

The roster needs right now for the Broncos are going to remain as needs as we approach the 2026 NFL Draft at the end of April, but if nothing else, Denver is still sporting one of the more talented rosters in the NFL, and they do still have a top-10 quarterback and an elite coaching staff.

While the frustrations circling the fanbase are warranted, Denver is still in great shape, and they'll get in even better shape with this NFL Draft haul.

Denver Broncos seek out positions of need in updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft

30. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks is a high ceiling player with flat-out other-worldly measureables. The Broncos obviously lost John Franklin-Myers in free agency to the Tennessee Titans, so Denver will have to essentially replace his spot on the roster with someone. The Broncos do have defensive linemen who can play all over the formation, so adding a raw, high ceiling, but potentially future high-end starter is a great idea.

62. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

The Broncos simply have to come away with at least one notable tight end prospect in 2026. They missed out on all of them in the 2025 NFL Draft, somehow. Max Klare is an in-line tight end, meaning he can line up right next to the tackle along the offensive line and provide blocking upside, and it's not that Denver doesn't have that, it's that they don't have a tight end who can block consistently but also offer upside as a receiver.

Klare's tight end profile is just that - this would be a homerun selection.

94. Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

Aiden Fisher does not have a ton of athletic upside, but he is seen by some as one of the smartest players in the NFL Draft, and he does have future starter upside. With the Broncos cutting ties with Dre Greenlaw and extending both Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton, at least one of these top-100 picks has to be used on a linebacker.

108. Bud Clark, S, TCU

With Brandon Jones in the final year of his deal and PJ Locke III off to the Dallas Cowboys, the Broncos could actually address safety a lot earlier than this, but they still have a top-5 safety duo, and they were able to build that through free agency, so perhaps they continue that trend but still take a stab on someone in the NFL Draft.

130. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Another tight end with some upside, the Broncos grab Oscar Delp and wisely double-dip at this hugely important position that has plagued the team in recent years.

170. Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

Cyrus Allen is a 5-11, 180 pound wide receiver who had 13 touchdowns for Cincinnati in 2025. Denver figures to again add a player at this position in the draft, as they clearly do not plan on making a major move as of now.

246. Carver Willis, OT, Washington

Carver Willis has experience on both sides of the offensive line and could be a fun, developmental tackle prospect for the Broncos to work with, as both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are on the wrong side of 30.

256. Jeremiah Wright, OG, Auburn

Now adding more offensive line depth, the Broncos take Jeremiah Wright and stack some bodies down here. The one way to keep the offensive line a strength is to keep adding talent, and the Broncos do have a solid track record of development here/

257. Noah Whittington, RB, Oregon

I do regret not adding a running back earlier, but it would not shock me if Denver added an RB3-caliber player in free agency and waited until later in the draft to further bolster the position.