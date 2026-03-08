Broncos shockingly add defense first in updated 7-round NFL Mock Draft

The Denver Broncos currently have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but it's not a guarantee it'll stay that way. The way for this team to continue winning at a high level is to not only address roster needs, but to also bolster strengths.

There are mock drafts out in the NFL world that have the Broncos using their first-round pick on defense, and it's a logical move for this team to make even with the urgent needs on offense. Denver obviously has more than just their first-round pick, so things could work out in the end.

This latest Broncos mock draft indeed as the team prioritizing the defense first, but the overall class is quite strong.

Denver Broncos prioritize defense first in updated NFL Mock Draft

30. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Lee Hunter is a top nose tackle prospect in this year's draft and profiles as an immediate and impact starter in the NFL. With John Franklin-Myers likely gone in free agency, the Broncos have to add to this unit somewhere this offseason.

62. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Jake Golday is a massive and athletic linebacker from Cincinnati. The 2026 class has a ton of draftable linebackers, and not only that, but this year's free agency class is rich as well. It would be a flat-out failure of epic proportions of the Broncos didn't significantly improve at the position, and some would argue that it'd be a huge mistake if Alex Singleton returned.

94. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Justin Joly is a fine receiver and does have the potential to develop into a sound blocker. The Broncos simply have to take a chance on at least one tight end prospect this year after missing out on all the draftable ones in the 2025 NFL Draft.

108. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

The Broncos met with Jonah Coleman at the NFL Combine, so there has to be at least some level of interest here. Even if Denver were to address the running back position in free agency, it would not hurt to add another body in the NFL Draft. There is a path for a three-headed monster at the position in 2026.

This could potentially be a trio of J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and perhaps Coleman.

130. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

Double-dipping at tight end might be an overcorrection, but it'd be a good one. For years, the Broncos have had bottom-tier tight end production, so they should approach this position as one where multiple additions are needed every offseason until the right one is found.

169. Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

Malik Benson is a late-round wide receiver prospect who played at Alabama, FSU, and Oregon during his collegiate career. The Broncos figure to address the room at some point, but with all the young talent the team currently has at the position, we might have to brace for a depth investment and nothing more.

246. Mason Reiger, EDGE, Wisconsin

Now adding some depth to the defensive line, Denver snags Mason Reiger from Wisconsin. It seems like this front office has an outstanding grip on drafting competent pass-rushers, and that's an incredible skill to have.

255. Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

The Broncos should become the NFL's next quarterback factory, continually taking chances on draft picks or reclamation projects. Sure, Luke Altmyer is not going to start for 12 years in the NFL, but would this pick really be a waste if Altmyer develops into a solid backup?

Absolutely not.

256. Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

Double-dipping at linebacker, the Broncos take Jack Kelly from BYU. Given all of tight end, running back, and linebacker are dire positions for the team, it would be smart to not only bring in a notable free agent, but also reinforce the position in the draft.

The Broncos roster is plenty good enough to target specific positions of need, so the hope here is that this type of investment happens.