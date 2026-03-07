Confirmed return of key Broncos' starter gives team insane chemistry at key position

The Denver Broncos have not messed around at key positions in recent years. When Sean Payton first arrived back in 2023, some of the first moves that happened were big-time free agency signings of Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, and Zach Allen.

The team bolstered the trenches and continued to invest here, eventually handing out contract extensions to Garett Bolles, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto.

These deals weren't just silly coincidences - it was a clear investment where it matters the most in this league, and in 2024, the Broncos found the most important position, when they drafted Bo Nix. Denver is again primed for a ton of success in 2026, as Nix is very obviously a franchise quarterback, and the strong offensive line is going to look the same, which is a great thing.

The Denver Broncos plan on bringing back Ben Powers despite Alex Palczewski's extension

This is major, notable news for the Broncos, and it broke on Thursday by Mike Klis.

Per source, #Broncos have decided not to ask starting LG Ben Powers to take a pay cut from his $13m. Not going to trade him; not going to release him. He’s their starting left guard.

Wise move. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 6, 2026

Earlier on Thursday, news broke that the Broncos would be extending guard Alex Palczewski on a two-year deal. This was and is significant, as "Palcho" filled nicely when Powers went down with a biceps injury. He missed about two months, and a common thought was that the team was going to move on from Powers this offseason and turn to Palczewski as the starter at left guard.

However, Klis reported later that day that Powers would be back, and his contract would not be touched. Honestly, I was a bit shocked to read this, but at the same time, it makes all the sense in the world, as the Broncos continue to prioritize the right positions on this roster.

And when you think about just how insane the chemistry is along the offensive line, it honestly shocks you. Here are the starting offensive lines since the start of 2023 and what the projected starting offensive line will be in 2026:



2023



Garett Bolles

Ben Powers

Lloyd Cushenberry

Quinn Meinerz

Mike McGlinchey



2024



Garett Bolles

Ben Powers

Luke Wattenberg

Quinn Meinerz

Mike McGlinchey



2025



Garett Bolles

Ben Powers

Luke Wattenberg

Quinn Meinerz

Mike McGlinchey



2026* (Projected)



Garett Bolles

Ben Powers

Luke Wattenberg

Quinn Meinerz

Mike McGlinchey

This is just flat-out insane. The Broncos will now, for the third year in a row, likely carry over the same exact offensive line, and if the same five do return for 2026, it'll mark four years in a row featuring all of Bolles, Powers, Meinerz, and McGlinchey.

Even the best offensive lines in the NFL, year over year, see a change or two, but the Broncos aren't one of those teams. We have seen the offensive line become one of the very best in the NFL, especially in pass protection. If you couple that with Nix being among the league's best at avoiding sacks, then you get a sharp, efficient product.

Sure, none of the current starters are perfect, but this type of continuity at a single unit is excellent and should continue to benefit the team into 2026. Games in the NFL are won (and lost) in the trenches, so the Broncos clearly want to keep that going in their favor heading into 2026.