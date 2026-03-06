Latest free agency update gives Broncos a perfect John Franklin-Myers replacement

The Denver Broncos seem prepared to lose John Franklin-Myers in free agency, and this is something that many folks have been pointing out for months now, as just about everyone else got paid along the defensive line but Franklin-Myers.

And no team can pay everyone. Franklin-Myers had two very strong years with the Broncos, racking up 14.5 sacks in total and really excelling in all phases of the game. With the vast connections at play here with Franklin-Myers and the Tennessee Titans, that team could be the most obvious landing spot for JFM when free agency begins.

This would leave a hole along the defensive line for the Broncos, but some notable free agency news broke on Thursday, and it would make all the sense in the world for Denver to pursue this addition for a year, as the connections to Sean Payton could not be more obvious.

Cameron Jordan could be a perfect one-year option for the Denver Broncos

The news of Cameron Jordan testing the free agency market broke on Thursday by Adam Schefter.

Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE Cameron Jordan, who has spent his 15-year career in New Orleans and had 10.5 sacks last season, will not have a new deal in place with New Orleans by next week and now will hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career, per sources. Jordan will play… pic.twitter.com/r5Q9sfk3am — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2026

This could be a fun signing, and I am not sure the Broncos would see a dropoff in play from Franklin-Myers to Jordan. Drafted in the first round all the way back in 2011, Jordan is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro, also being named to the HOF All-2010s team.

Jordan has played in 243 career regular season games, missing just two across his15-year career. He has started 242 of 243 games in the regular season. In 2025, Jordan had 10.5 sacks, 47 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits.

He was actually more productive than Franklin-Myers, believe it or not. In total, the future Hall of Famer has 132 sacks, 175 tackles for loss, and 248 quarterback hits. It's honestly a bit insane that Jordan has been this productive for this long, and whatever he's done to take care of his body has clearly worked.

Even for a season, Jordan signing with the Broncos and reuniting with Payton would make a ton of sense. Sure, the Broncos do have guys like Sai'vion Jones and Eyioma Uwazurike who could compete for that vacant starting defensive end spot, but adding a seasoned veteran like Jordan would give the Broncos surefire production at a spot where that was the case in 2024 and 2025.

Furthermore, Jordan could also want to 'ring chase' a bit, as his first year in the league was 2011, which was only two years after the New Orleans Saints had won the Super Bowl. All in all, if the price is right, there really isn't much of a downside here.

The Broncos have to be in the business of taking notable swings this offseason. Signing Jordan would definitely fall into that category.