Predicting the Denver Broncos first three moves of 2026 NFL free agency

The Denver Broncos have obvious free agency needs. With just two weeks left until the free agency period begins, the Broncos figure to be aggressive to a degree in addressing key roster needs. This team truly hasn't been this close to a Super Bowl since winning it all in 2015.

This fact only heightens the importance of bringing in the right players this offseason. Last year, Denver did fine in free agency, but there was a bit of meat left on the bone, so hopefully, the front office can correct last year's mistakes this year.

We took it a step further and predicted the Broncos first three moves of free agency.

Predicting the Denver Broncos first three moves of NFL Free Agency

Re-signing Alex Singleton

It seems like General Manager George Paton views free agent linebacker Alex Singleton highly and wants him back with the team. He also lumped Justin Strnad into this, but Singleton feels like someone the Broncos would 'pick' over Strnad.

There is a lot to unpack here. If both Singleton and Strnad are re-signed, that probably spells the end of the Dre Greenlaw era, as it wouldn't feel smart for the Broncos to pay for three inside linebackers, especially with the 2026 NFL Draft being so deep at the position.

Singleton clearly has a high IQ for the position and is the 'green dot' guy, so his value in knowing the defense and getting everyone lined up properly is surely a driving force in a likely return. A realistic scenario I could personally see is the team re-signing Singleton, letting Strnad depart, keeping Greenlaw, and using a day one or day two pick on a linebacker in the NFL Draft.

Signing a free agent running back not named J.K. Dobbins

With it being likely that the New York Jets slap a tag on Breece Hall, he would then not be available to sign and would be under contract with New York. There does seem to be a very good chance that Hall doesn't even become an unrestricted free agent at all.

If that does happen, the Broncos may have to turn their attention to the rest of the free agent class. The other top backs not named J.K. Dobbins include Travis Etienne, Kenneth Walker III, and Rico Dowdle.

Etienne would probably be the best overall signing at this position for the Broncos. He's a reliable, productive player with upside as a pass-catcher as well. The main issue with Dobbins, obviously, is the injury history.

While the Broncos might want him back, the best course of action would be to sign someone like Etienne and see if Dobbins is still out there later in free agency. Denver could circle back and sign him on another cheap deal if he still doesn't have a home, as he clearly has interest in returning to the team.

Dobbins was not signed by the Broncos until June of last year, so that ended up being incredibly late in the offseason. Denver could take a similar path this year, but they'd surely address the room well before that.

Signing a top tight end like Cade Otton or David Njoku

Denver doesn't just need another tight end - they need a tight end who can both block and receive. Evan Engram was signed last offseason to help the room, but his overall impact just wasn't that notable, and he's not someone who offers much at all as a blocker.

Both Cade Otton and David Njoku profile as solid in-line tight ends who can do both. Until Denver finds this type of player, the offense will fail to reach its ceiling. Fortunately, not only is the free agency class deep at tight end, but the NFL Draft is as well.

A hypothetial tight end room of Otton, Engram, and a rookie could really give the Broncos present and future stability at the position. Adding a tight end early in free agency should be high on the to-do list.