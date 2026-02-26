Broncos take wise approach to load up roster in updated NFL Mock Draft

The Denver Broncos could really thrust this roster over the top in the 2026 NFL Draft. The top-end talent of this draft isn't great, but there is a lot of day two and day three talent who could fall right into the Broncos laps.

Fortunately, Denver's roster is among the best in the NFL, so the front office doesn't necessarily have to go crazy to get this team over the edge. Had Bo Nix not gotten hurt, Denver may have been hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

The team takes a different approach to the draft in our latest NFL mock draft.

Denver Broncos trade out of Round 1 in updated NFL Mock Draft

52. (via GB). Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

There's a lot to like with Anthony Hill Jr. He's one of the most well-rounded linebackers in the class and has day one starting potential. Hill is a reliable tackler and has ability in coverage and against the run. The Broncos actually traded down over 20 picks with the Green Bay Packers, and somehow, Hill was still on the board.

Denver doesn't hesitate to make this pick. Trading down got the Broncos and extra top-100 pick and a future pick as well.

62. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Another player shockingly still on the board, the Broncos snag Jadarian Price from Notre Dame. A tough, rugged runner in the mold of Javonte Williams, Price could fit right in with the Broncos in the backfield, as they need someone with his skillset to go along with RJ Harvey.

And even if the team were to draft Price, there would still have to be a chance that the Broncos will have already re-signed J.K. Dobbins. Having multiple running backs who can carry the load from time to time is how this offense takes that next step.

84. (via GB) - Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

The other pick Denver nets in this year's draft from trading down with the Packers, pick 84 is used on some defensive line help, taking Gracen Halton from Oklahoma. We can't just assume that the Broncos will keep having a strong defensive line - the front office has to continue adding to it in the NFL Draft. Halton does have pass-rush upside and could be a high-end depth option for the Broncos.

94. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

At some point, tackle has to be addressed. The team snags Austin Barber at pick 94. Both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are still good, but both are on the wrong side of 30. It's important for the Broncos to be proactive here, and while the team may not reap the benefits of taking Barber immediately, the long-term impacts are there.

2027 GB 2nd

Trading down got the Broncos a second-round pick from the Packers in the 2027 NFL Draft, which is a deal worth making. Denver would then have an extra day two pick, making things even easier down the line.