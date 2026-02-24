3 high-risk free agents that could make Broncos look like geniuses in 2026

When it comes to NFL free agency, you have to be willing to take risks. The Denver Broncos have proven that time after time, whether you want to go back to the decision more than 10 years ago to swap out Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie with Aqib Talib (or Eric Decker for Emmanuel Sanders the same year), or look more recently at the decision to take a risk signing Dre Greenlaw.

There is always risk involved in free agency. Sometimes it makes you look bad (Ja'Wuan James) and other times it makes you look like a genius (Aqib Talib, Emmanuel Sanders, Darian Stewart, etc).

What players could the Broncos take some big chances on in 2026 NFL free agency? We're going to take a look at a handful of names who could be signed with big roles in mind, but even their presence on the roster and the fact that the team would target them in free agency could cause the fan base to worry over whether or not they should have just gone after the "sure thing".

3 risky free agents that could make the Broncos look like geniuses

1. Tyler Allgeier, running back

Depending on who you ask in Broncos Country, signing Tyler Allgeier may or may not be perceived as the biggest risk. While Allgeier does have a 1,000-yard season already, that was back in 2022.

Furthermore, Allgeier averaged just 3.6 yards per carry last year for the Falcons, and has a career yards per carry average of 4.3. He's not exactly the most dynamic back in this year's free agency class, which includes the likes of Travis Etienne, Breece Hall, and Kenneth Walker (prior to any tags being handed out).

Signing someone like Allgeier could seem frugal to the point of negligent, but it could also pay off in a big way. He doesn't have a ton of wear and tear on his body at this point, he's effective between the tackles, and he's a weapon in the red zone.

If the Broncos are going to go with a committee backfield approach again in 2026, then signing someone like Allgeier to a team-friendly deal could be a great option. The risk is that you pass on other more proven players to sign him, but if he gets an opportunity to come out of Bijan Robinson's shadow, he might shine.

2. Treylon Burks, wide receiver

If the Denver Broncos signed Treylon Burks in free agency when everyone in the fan base is hoping for a big-name receiver to come in via trade, some fans might riot. However, the Broncos were interested in Burks last season, to the point that they brought him in for a free agent visit after he was cut by the Titans.

After visiting Denver, Burks ended up signing with the Commanders, and he nearly helped them beat the Broncos:

Sean Payton may have showed his hand that he felt the receiver problem last year had more to do with coaching than personnel. The Broncos might have had a high grade on Burks coming out of Arkansas, and perhaps they feel new WRs coach Ronald Curry could help get the most out of him.

It would be a risky move because you'd be banking on the incumbents as much as anything, but if Burks can live up to his potential, he could be a steal.

3. Daniel Bellinger, tight end

The Denver Broncos need to upgrade the tight end position at the "in-line" position. Evan Engram is still under contract, and in fact already has $5 million guaranteed in his salary.

With Davis Webb now in the offensive coordinator position for the Broncos, we can likely expect more out of Engram in the weekly plan. But the in-line tight end is still essential for Sean Payton's offense. One free agent who actually has some ties to Davis Webb from their time together with the Giants is Daniel Bellinger, who could fit that role perfectly.

Bellinger is just 25 years old, blocks well, and scored a 9.66 on the RAS scale in his draft class. He averaged over 15 yards per reception last season, albeit on limited targets, and scored a wide-open touchdown in the crazy game last year between the Giants and Broncos.

The risk with a player like Bellinger is very simply that he's only been a part-time player the past couple of years, and you are taking a risk that he's going to be the upgrade you need talent-wise over someone like Trautman.