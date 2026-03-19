NFL analyst finally says what everyone has been afraid to about the Broncos

Fresh off f their trip to the AFC title game, the Denver Broncos have made the most impactful offensive addition of the Bo Nix era, landing star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins. Nix had been in desperate need of help outside, and his calls had been answered by George Paton and Sean Payton. In addition to their already solid room, the Brocos now have one of the fastest wideouts in the game.

The Broncos finished second in the conference when it was all said and done, but it's fair to assume they are in the Super Bowl with a healthy Nix against the Patriots. If things had broken their way instead of falling apart, the Broncos could be reigning conference champions. Their roster was more than enough to get there, but now they have the elite offensive talent they had been lacking.

The Broncos are going to challenge for a Lombardi next year, and their roster appears to be up to the task. Despite coming so close last year, many talking heads seem to be dismissing their chances heading into next year. After the Waddle trade, though, one brave soul finally said the obvious about the 2026 Denver Broncos.

Dan Orlovsky admitted on ESPN that the Denver Broncos have a championship-caliber roster

On an episode of NFL Live on ESPN, Dan Orlovsky became the first major media voice to accurately point out that the Broncos have a roster that can win the franchise's 4th Super Bowl. He pointed out that the only true hole the Broncos had on their roster was a legitimate number one receiver, a role that Waddle will fill immediately. He dubbed the move a "no-brainer and very good move" for the Broncos.

"This is a championship caliber roster." 🏆@danorlovsky7 shares his thoughts on the addition of Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos ✍️ pic.twitter.com/8f0Eson1L0 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 17, 2026

To Orlovsky's point, he is absolutely correct: Denver's roster was a championship-caliber group heading into free agency, they only lost one key role player, and have now added the missing piece to their offense. The Broncos offense has been very deep, but limited with high-end talent in recent years, to the point it started to feel like an identity. Courtland Sutton has been their best option, and he is the embodiment of solid, steady, reliable, but not elite.

The Broncos roster was already on the upper end, but now is one that you can easily believe wins a ring. Denver has the breakaway speed on offense, dependability and depth, and proven production on their offensive side. The defense speaks for itself, and should challenge to lead the league in sacks again. Don't be surprised when the Broncos once again blow past expectations and make a deep run with their new roster for 2026.