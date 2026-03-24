Mel Kiper Jr. just called out the Broncos' top NFL Draft steal at linebacker

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos have a clear need at the linebacker position, and the supply of this class is ready to meet their demand.

With seven picks in the upcoming draft, the Broncos might be wise to take a couple of linebacker prospects to round out the depth of that position group. Not only that, but also keeping an eye on the future with a starting role potentially available as early as 2027.

As deep as this year's class of linebackers is on paper, it's easy for some guys to slip through the cracks a little bit. Legendary ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. recently identified some gems the Broncos could target at the position without a 1st or 3rd-round pick, and he may have dropped a name the Broncos need to have circled as a potential steal: Iowa's Karson Sharar.

Mel Kiper Jr. calls out Iowa LB Karson Sharar as a possible Day 3 fit for the Broncos

.@MelKiperESPN breaks down some of the options for the Broncos at inside linebacker beginning at pick No. 62: pic.twitter.com/UIMxTXCUY3 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 24, 2026

Sharar had to wait four years before getting an opportunity to start this past year for the Hawkeyes, but he made the most of his chance. He racked up 83 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, and a forced fumble for the Iowa defense this past year after spending his first few seasons focusing on making an impact on special teams.

And that can also work to his benefit as he transitions to the NFL. If you're a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft, you're either a developmental prospect or someone that a team believes can contribute immediately on special teams. And the Broncos will want linebackers who can not only offer future starter upside, but play 200 or more special teams snaps right away.

With the NFL's new kickoff return format, we're seeing a ton of game-altering plays made in the kicking game. Having someone like Sharar, who is known for his special teams ability, could be huge for the Broncos. This is one of the most loaded rosters in the NFL, but if there's an opening to play right away, it's going to be in that phase of the game.

Sharar absolutely looks the part of a top-tier NFL special teams ace. He ran a 4.56 in the 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical, putting him in the 96th percentile among linebackers.

As a one-year starter, there will obviously be a learning curve as he comes up to the NFL, but guys who play for Phil Parker's defense at Iowa can typically translate well to the NFL, because they're asked to do a lot when it comes to playing the off-ball linebacker position.

Sharar's current projection is anywhere from the 4th-5th round, where the Broncos currently have three picks. If they keep all those darts, or somehow add even more, he would be a great fit and a possible steal for them on Day 3.