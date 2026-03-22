PFF outlines what the Broncos absolutely have to avoid in the 2026 NFL Draft

Despite the fact that the Denver Broncos made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (and now have way less capital to work with), there are still plenty of mistakes they need to avoid in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The trade with the Dolphins cost the Broncos their 30th overall pick and 94th overall pick, but they still have picks 62, 108, and 111 to work with in the first four rounds. It's not much, but it's something. And even with just one pick in the top 100 overall, there are still areas of this roster that need to be addressed, both for depth now as well as with one eye on the future.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) took a look at one worst-case scenario for each AFC team that must be avoided for the 2026 NFL Draft, and their pick for what the Broncos must avoid was spot on.

The Denver Broncos must find a developmental pass-catching tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft

Here's part of the breakdown from PFF on what the Broncos must avoid, which they said is being unable to upgrade the tight end unit:

Although the Broncos have a strong roster overall, tight end remains a need. Denver's tight ends recorded an NFL-worst 52.8 PFF receiving grade in 2025. Evan Engram, who is coming off a disappointing year in which he ranked 57th out of 75 qualifying tight ends with a 56.9 PFF overall grade, is entering the last year of his contract and will be 32 years old when the 2026 season begins.



- Ryan Smith, PFF

It's a pertinent point, and something that could lead the Broncos to select a tight end with pass-catching abilities with their top pick (62 overall). This is a deep class of tight ends, so the Broncos would actually be able to get a really good player at pick 62, or even if they trade down.

They have other areas they still need to address, but they could even move up from pick 62 by using that fourth-round capital to get someone like Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers, a converted quarterback with absolutely ridiculous athletic traits and upside as a pass-catching weapon.

This feels like one of those draft classes where it would be smart for the Broncos to double up at the tight end position, but that's not typically the style of general manager George Paton. His draft classes typically include a ton of variance and balance, but perhaps this year will be an exception.

One thing is true, for sure: Leaving this draft without a potential weapon at tight end would be a mistake, and one the Broncos must avoid making.