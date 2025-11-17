Broncos rookies step up in a major way in Week 11 win over Chiefs

As the years have gone on, the Denver Broncos have seen incredible results from their draft classes under general manager George Paton. The 2025 class seems to be no different, as several selections already hold important roles throughout the Broncos' roster. With injuries mounting, the Broncos needed their rookies to step up in a major way this week.

With an injury to JK Dobbins, the Broncos are turning to UCF product and their second-round selection, RJ Harvey, to be their starter the rest of the season. As Jonah Elliss continues to battle injuries throughout the season, Que Robinson saw an increased snap count this week and made it count. With Pat Surtain still out, rookie first-rounder Jahdae Barron played a major role in the Broncos' game plan.

Make no mistake about it, the Broncos' rookie class rose to the occasion on Sunday afternoon against the Chiefs. Most impressive was a player who has carved out a role on his own and without injury: third-rounder Pat Bryant. Without the contributions of their rookies, the Broncos would not have been able to win against the Chiefs.

Broncos' rookies show up in a major way to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs

The Broncos' rookie class was on a pedestal in their matchup with the Chiefs, and boy, did they deliver. Denver leaned on their injury replacements and other improving rookies to carry it to victory on Sunday, especially the duo of Barron and Bryant. Between Barron's incredible coverage and Bryant's breakout receiving performance, they delivered in a major way.

In total, the offensive duo of Bryant and Harvey totaled 132 scrimmage yards on 19 touches, 14 of which belonged to Harvey. The running back was far less productive than his receiver counterpart, but he still paced the Broncos' offense in terms of offensive touches. Bryant set a new career high in targets, receptions, and yards. The duo was at the center of the Broncos' offensive game plan, along with Troy Franklin.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Broncos' rookie duo of Robinson and Barron was all over the place when they were on the field. Barron played incredible coverage on Sunday, including an interception that was waved off by a brutal penalty call against Riley Moss. Robinson easily could have been credited with half of a sack of Patrick Mahomes, and was consistently in the offensive backfield when he was rushing off the edge. It seems like George Paton once again struck another strong draft class.