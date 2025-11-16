Is Patrick Surtain II playing today? Full injury update for the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs in what could be the biggest game for the team since winning the Super Bowl back in 2015, and, oddly enough, the 2025 Denver Broncos do share a lot of similarities with the 2015 team.

Among other things, the top-notch defense is the best part of this team. Well, the Broncos have won eight of their first 10 games this year and could finish Week 11 at least tied for the best record in the NFL yet again. With the New England Patriots winning in Week 11, Denver will have to match.

Unfortunately, though, the Broncos are beginning to see the injury bug bite them, as running back JK Dobbins is likely missing the rest of the season with a foot injury, and there have been other players who have been out for a little bit as well. Is Patrick Surtain II going to suit up for the Broncos in Week 11?

Patrick Surtain II is still out for the Denver Broncos in Week 11

It'll have to wait at least one more game, as Patrick Surtain II did not practice at all this week and will again miss a game for the Denver Broncos:

Surtain hurt his pectoral in the Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Since, he has missed Week 9 against the Houston Texans and Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Denver has won both games, which is outstanding. When this injury news broke, it was deemed a 'week to week' ailment.

Well, Denver is on its bye in Week 12 and will suit up again on November 29th. From the date of the injury back in Week 8, October 26th, to November 29th, Surtian would have just over four weeks to recover, so that could be the target date for him to make his return.

The bye week might come at a perfect time for the Broncos, as, they could get to 9-2 with a win and maintain being in first place in the AFC West for multiple weeks going forward. However, they'll again have to try and win without their best player.

The defense has held strong without Surtain, as they held the Houston Texans out of the endzone and allowed the Raiders to score just seven points back in Week 10. You have to figure that this defense could see their play increase when PS2 is back in the lineup.