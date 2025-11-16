Denver Broncos receive worst possible injury update on JK Dobbins

With their biggest game of the season impending, the Denver Broncos got the worst possible news on the JK Dobbins injury front. Dobbins is currently fifth in the NFL in rushing, and has been the steady pengilum of an otherwise erratic and streaky Broncos offense. Through ten games, the former Raven and Charger was on pace for a top-ten rushing season in Broncos history.

This all came crashing down in the final moments of the Broncos' 10-7 win over the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. He went down awkwardly in the second half on a hip-drop tackle from Vegas' Tyree Wilson. Dobbins finished the game and didn't appear to miss any expected reps, but was clearly hobbled post-game, and his status for Week 11 was immediately in question.

With a long week leading up to this weekend and a bye on deck, the Broncos' upcoming schedule of one game in 23 days would favor any injury the Broncos currently have. However, it clearly was not enough for the one sustained by Dobbins, as the Broncos are placing their starting running back on IR. With just hours until their biggest game of the season, the Broncos need to find a way to replace their starter.

Losing JK Dobbins for the year is disastrous for the Broncos

The most consistent bright spot on the Broncos' offense has been Dobbins through ten weeks, but the Broncos are about to enter a new reality. Dobbins has been injured virtually every year of his career, but this season seemed to be different so far. Not only was Dobbins at his healthiest, but he was turning in the best numbers of his career.

For the Broncos, this helped overhaul a Broncos' rushing attack that was one of football's worst in 2024. Dobbins has averaged 77.2 rushing yards per game this year, making him one of football's most productive bellcow backs. Without his success, especially in the second half, the Broncos are multiple wins worse than they currently are.

For Sean Payton, the question is now: How do you replace Dobbins' production? RJ Harvey has had considerable success in his rookie season, but has only recorded more than seven carries once, which was Denver's victory over the Bengals. The Broncos are going to learn very quickly whether or not Harvey can be their running back of the future, and he can make a quick impression with a strong performance against the Chiefs.