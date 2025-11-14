Broncos’ Week 11 injury report brings bad news (and a glimmer of hope)

The Denver Broncos are struggling with injuries for the first time this season, and it comes at an inopportune time. The Broncos are preparing for their biggest regular-season game in likely over a decade, but are dealing with injuries to multiple key starters. The Broncos are already without corner Pat Surtain for at least a few more weeks, but injuries over their last three games have put other names in question.

In total, the Broncos currently have nine players on their injury report, all of whom play an important role in one of the three phases of the ball. Notably, the Broncos were down a pair of all-pros last week against both the Texans and the Raiders, and it was apparent in how they played. With the playoff push beginning this week, the Broncos are going to need to play their best without their best player available.

Notably, two key players are names to watch on the injury report heading into Week 11. The Broncos are looking to get their most explosive receiver and their All-Pro returner back on the field, while hoping their starting running back can avoid serious time on the sideline. The Broncos got both good and bad news on the injury front on Wednesday.

Marvin Mims received good injury news on Wednesday, while JK Dobbins got bad news

First, the Broncos received good news on the injury front for Marvin Mims. After being concussed against the Dallas Cowboys, when the game was already well out of hand, Mims has missed a pair of games. There is no coincidence that these have also been the two worst games of the season for the Broncos' special teams, sans one incredible play from JL Skinner.

Mims has also been essential to the Broncos' offense. Mims is their only true breakaway threat to take the top off a defense, and has been able to do so several times in important games. Arguably more important has been the rushing of JK Dobbins, who has been one of the best value signings from this past free agency. After a hip-drop tackle late in Week 10, serious doubts hover over whether he'll be able to play this week or not.

Dobbins sits fifth in the league in rushing through 10 games, a mark that almost no one saw coming. Denver's newfound ability to run the ball has opened up its offense in ways not many saw coming, providing a much-needed left to an offense that ran the ball among the league's worst last year. Losing Dobbins for this week's matchup would sting a lot, but the Broncos need to remember that a loss doesn't eliminate them from contention, and his health in December is more important than his health in November.