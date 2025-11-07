JK Dobbins just called out the NFL after brutal no-call in Broncos' TNF win

Somehow, it feels like the Denver Broncos lost this game in Week 10. The offensive performance was forgettable, as the Broncos nearly got upset by the Las Vegas Raiders and only managed to get into the end zone one time.

Between the bad QB play, head-scratching play-calling, and another overall messy performance from the special teams, the only thing that consistently worked for this team was the defense, again. It was the defense that won the game for the Broncos, as they had six sacks on the day and really bucked-up after the first Raiders' touchdown.

Well, running back JK Dobbins seems to have hurt himself in the game. Late in the game, he got tackle with what appeared to be an illegal hip-drop move. For some reason, the penalty did not get called, and it's now being reported that Dobbins has sustained a foot injury and is seeking a second opinion.

Here's the report from Tom Pelissero:

Broncos RB JK Dobbins suffered a foot injury on what appeared to be a hip-drop tackle Thursday night against the Raiders and is awaiting a second opinion, per source.



Dobbins still finished the game with two carries on the final drive to close out the win. https://t.co/TjfA58dVPS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2025

And here is a recent NSFW tweet from the running back himself:

BAN OR ATLEAST CALL THE MUTHER FUCKIN HIP DROP TACKLE! — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) November 7, 2025

It's clear how angry Dobbins is, and he's 100% right. What is the point of making this an illegal tackling method if it does not get called? Now, all of a sudden, the Broncos might be staring down a brutal injury to their best and most consistent weapon on offense.

JK Dobbins has been outstanding for Denver this year. He's carried the ball 153 times for 772 yards and four touchdowns, averaging a strong five yards per carry. The Broncos' rushing attack has been very strong this year, and Dobbins is the primary reason why.

Denver losing Dobbins for any length of time is going to be a tough reality, as this team has some important games ahead. If nothing else, the Broncos do have about 10 days off before they take the field next, and then have their bye week after that.

If the former Ravens and Chargers' RB has to miss any time, the ideal scenario would be him missing just one game and having the bye to get healthy before taking the field in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders. The Broncos have a stretch here where they have just one game in a 23-day span, so that might end up being a good time for Dobbins to rest up.

This could be a huge blow to Denver's offense, and it's a shame that the illegal tackle did not get called.