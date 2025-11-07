3 changes the Denver Broncos must make to get the offense going

The Broncos have some time before their next game, which is Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Having 10 days off is going to be great for this team and the players to get a physical and mental reset.

It's been a long season thus far with some wacky travel schedules, and the Broncos still haven't had their bye yet. Now at 8-2, Denver has what feels like an unprecedented chance to make a huge path forward to an AFC West title. The possibility of getting to 9-2 at the bye and dropping the Chiefs to 5-5 would be outstanding.

If the Broncos hope to fix their offense and get that unit going, they should look to make these changes...

Less of Troy Franklin and more of Courtland Sutton

Troy Franklin has been targeted 73 times in the 2025 NFL Season, which is the most on the team. Courtland Sutton is second with 66 targets. Simply put, the Broncos' offense needs much, much less of Franklin. He's caught just 57.5% of his targets for 425 yards. He does have five touchdowns, which leads the receivers, but much of what he's doing out there is 'boom or bust.'

Franklin is still just 22 years old and is still developing. There is not a single reason why he needs to be the most-targeted player on offense. The Broncos have to fix this immediately, as Courtland Sutton is their best receiver and someone who needs the targets that go to Franklin.

Work the middle of the field more

It does feel like the middle of the field is being ignored most every week. There has to be a solution here. More dig routes and really anything that sees the offense working the middle of the field needs to be more of an emphasis on offense. It feels like the Broncos did this well last year, but it's just not been there as much this year. Denver has to work the middle of the field, and even getting RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins some touches in this regard would be ideal.

More designed QB runs

How about more designed QB runs? Bo Nix is great when he keeps the ball and could eat up a ton of yardage. We have seen Nix find success scrambling when no one is open, but more designed runs would be a nice wrinkle in this offense, as it gives the defense another player to defend, and as the Broncos progress later in the season, they'll be in more high-leverage situations where some creativity might be necessary to extend drives.