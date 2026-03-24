The Denver Broncos don’t necessarily need to draft a running back.

But they might have no choice.

At first glance, Denver’s running back room looks serviceable. There’s experience, there’s familiarity within the system, and there are flashes of production. But once you dig deeper, it becomes clear: this is a group missing consistency and depth.

And that’s exactly why the upcoming NFL Draft could be the turning point for the Broncos’ backfield.

Where the running back room stands right now

The Broncos’ current group is headlined by JK Dobbins, who just re-signed with the Broncos on a two-year deal. He was looking phenomenal before the injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Dobbins still runs with toughness, but the unfortunate luck with injuries still lingers with him. It raises a real question: Can he play an entire season as the RB1?

I believe he can, but the Broncos can't afford to bank on it and will need viable options in the backfield.

Behind him, RJ Harvey provides reliability. He’s one of the better pass-catching backs in the league and had a great rookie season with the Broncos. He learned a lot once he took over the starting job after Dobbins went out, but there are still concerns about whether he can carry the load this early in his career.

Then there’s Jaleel McLaughlin, who brings juice. His explosiveness jumps off the screen, and he’s capable of flipping field position in an instant. The issue? Size, durability, and whether he can handle an expanded role over a full season.

Put it all together, and you get a committee that works in theory, but lacks a true depth for a team that hasn't been consistent in the running game.

Harvey will continue to get better and become the guy people believe he can be, but the room needs one more guy for depth purposes and to add another factor on the field.

The NFL Draft makes sense for the Denver Broncos at RB

This year’s running back class is expected to have some guys that are serviceable late, which plays directly into Denver’s hands. The Broncos don’t have a first-round pick (thanks to Jaylen Waddle), which is great, but they should be aggressive on Day 2 or early Day 3 for a running back that would fit.

A rookie back would bring fresh legs, long-term upside (hopefully), and a cost-controlled option that can produce. More importantly, it would give Denver something they currently lack: a clear lack of depth they can rely on if unfortunate injuries occur again.

The Broncos have picks 62, 108, and 111. In that range, players like Mike Washington Jr, Jonah Coleman, Seth McGowan, and Kaytron Allen will be available to boost this running back room with immediate depth, but also production that can be needed in their rookie year.

Washington from Arkansas is surely a top-100 prospect in this year's draft class. His 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, and broad jump were all very good at the combine, which relates to success for running backs in the league.

We will dive into the rest of the running back prospects soon and who the Broncos should target specifically. Running back may not be the Broncos’ biggest need compared to positions like ILB or TE, but it might be the one that can most immediately elevate the offense.

If Denver rolls into next season with the same group, they’ll likely be… fine. But if they hit on a dynamic rookie? That’s where things change.

If Denver wants to take pressure off Bo Nix and unlock the full potential of this offense, the answer might not be complicated.