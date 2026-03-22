3 running back the Broncos could draft to solidify their group for 2026

The Denver Broncos re-signed starting running back JK Dobbins to a two-year deal earlier in the offseason, solidifying that they are running back their one-two punch from last year with Dobbins and RJ Harvey. On top of bringing back one of the more underrated running backs of his generation, the Broncos are also returning Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin, bringing back their entire group from last year. The Broncos are simply running back their entire group of running backs.

Given that McLaughlin and Badie are only on one-year deals, the Broncos could fairly easily move on from them at any point in the season. Neither Badie nor McLaughlin did enough to warrant a longer look with the Broncos next year, and both will be entering their fourth seasons in Denver. Very reasonably, the Broncos could bring in a new running back in the draft and move on from one of the two backups.

The Broncos' running back room is good, but there is no denying that it lacked the depth to remain afloat after Dobbins went down against the Raiders. Sean Payton knows he simply cannot run the same group back from 2025, and the draft could be the best place to find a new back. Even with three contracts handed out to backs this month, Denver can find a key piece in next month's draft.

These three backs make perfect sense for the Broncos in the NFL Draft

3. Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Price served as the secondary option to likely top-10 pick Jeremiyah Love, but was a very steady option for the Irish over the past three years. Price has finished just over 750 total scrimmage yards the past two years, and has already interviewed with the Broncos. At 5'11", Price's 4.49 40-yard time and 21 reps on the bench press show that he packs a solid punch, while also being able to be a strong back. His style is similar to Dobbins', which is not a bad idea after how the backs fared to end the 2025 season.

2. Jonah Coleman, Washington

Coleman split his time between the Arizona Wildcats and the Washington Cougars and was a legitimate contributor all four years. His best work came as a junior at Washington, finishing with over 1,100 scrimmage yards. He became more of a pass-catching threat his senior year, exactly doubling his receiving yardage total from 177 his junior year to 354 his senior year. As a true dual-threat back, he fits into Sean Payton's system well and could work well with Bo Nix, who features his running backs often in the passing game.

1. Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Kaytron Allen is the rare player who stayed at the same school for all four years and contributed all four seasons. He doesn't pose a threat as a receiver, but was a dynamic rusher for the Nittany Lions last season with 1,303 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is one of the more polished and collegiately accomplished backs in this draft and could step straight into a decent workload in the NFL, which could make him appealing to a thin and injury-riddled Broncos team.