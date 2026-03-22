Broncos’ pick at 62nd overall feels like a no-brainer after initial free agency

The Denver Broncos sport one of the best rosters in the NFL, and this is also true with the team's depth as well. A ton of credit goes to George Paton and Sean Payton for assembling this roster the past few seasons.

The sharp drafting eye of Paton has been a huge factor here, but none of that really came together until Broncos traded for Payton back in 2023. These two have done wonders to the roster and set the offense over the top with the massive Jaylen Waddle trade, taking a smart, calculated risk to infuse the offense with a much-needed boost.

All of a sudden, Denver can go in a number of directions in the 2026 NFL Draft and can really target a key roster need how. With how strong the roster is from top to bottom, the Broncos shouldn't consider the 'best player available' path, but should, rather, consider a targeted approach to address a major weakness.

The Denver Broncos must snag a linebacker with their first NFL Draft pick in 2026

The Broncos traded their first-round pick in 2026 to the Dolphins for Waddle. Denver also sent the team a third-round pick but did move up in the fourth round. As of now, the Broncos have picks 62, 108, and 111 across the first 125 selections.

With their first pick, which is in the bottom of the second round, Denver must target a linebacker prospect. Someone like Jake Golday from Cincinnati or Josiah Trotter from Missouri could be there with this pick.

In 2026, the linebacker class is insanely deep, and the Broncos just have not gotten that position shored up the way it needs to be in recent years. With the way this team has developed along the defensive line, there is reason to believe that one of Sai'vion Jones or Eyioma Uwazurike could end up being a competent starter in place of the departed John Franklin-Myers.

Denver simply needs a young, talented, and potentially long-term player here. Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad both got multi-year contract extensions this offseason, but both players are getting up there in age, and Singleton is simply not offering much on the field anymore.

Golday could be a fun selection. He's a 6-4, 239-pound linebacker who honestly has the size of an EDGE rusher. He has the size and a ton of athletic upside as well. He does have competent coverage and pass-rushing skills, too.

Trotter is another fun option. Still just 20 years old, the development might carry more of an upside given his youth. A 6-2 and 237 pounds, he's got solid size for the position, is a plus-rusher, but does not offer a ton in coverage.

When you look at this linebacker class as a whole, there are a ton of different 'flavors' here, but what is clear is that the Broncos need to come away with one of these notable prospects. They obviously won't likely be able to land CJ Allen or Anthony Hill Jr, but there are simply a plethora of other prospects worthy of a chance.

Denver has to begin building for the future. Getting a start like that at linebacker makes sense.