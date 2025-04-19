Why the Denver Broncos must draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have their QB of the future in Bo Nix, but should also still draft a passer in the 2025 NFL Draft. Even though Bo Nix was the sixth and final QB taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos were still able to find their franchise QB.

Many people were flat-out wrong with their evaluations of Bo Nix. Some even struggled to admit they were wrong, as it felt like Nix was actually not getting the credit he deserved during his historic rookie season. Well, the Broncos got the last laugh, as Nix is likely going to carve out a long and successful NFL career.

Even with the Broncos having Nix, re-signing Jarrett Stidham, and even signing Sam Ehlinger, the Broncos still have a need and a reason to take a QB in the NFL Draft, but why?

Denver needs to take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft

Here is the thing; the Broncos QB depth chart is Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Sam Ehlinger. With Zach Wilson leaving in free agency to be the primary backup for the Miami Dolphins, the Broncos signed Ehlinger to likely fill that Wilson role, if you will.

If nothing else, it's another voice in the QB room, and that's fine. As for Jarrett Stidham - he's a fine backup who has been in the system for a while now, but that's really all he is. There isn't any sort of upside with Stidham, but he will absolutely serve as a good backup for this team in the event that Bo Nix would need to miss some time.

However, we have seen a legitimate uptick in backup quarterbacks having to play meaningful games in recent years, and the Broncos keeping three notable QBs on the roster in 2024 was likely them wanting to prepare for the worst at the position.

But with Stidham and Ehlinger not having much upside, Denver should look to snag a Day 3 QB to bring onto the team. If nothing else, QBs coach Davis Webb would get to see if he could find some untapped potential in a rookie QB.

And to be fair, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and one of Sean Payton's former QBs, Tony Romo, was an undrafted free agent. It's not like it's impossible for the Broncos to find another good QB in the very late rounds of the NFL Draft or even on the UDFA market.

Denver's coaching staff is plenty good enough to take a chance like this, and overall, they are a plenty good enough team to make a fun move like this as well.