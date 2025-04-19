The best course of action for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft might be to do something that virtually no one is anticipating. We have heard Sean Payton say that the team is going to put a focus on the RB position but that they also like who they have at wide receiver.

And depending on where you look, you might also see rumors and smoke here and there that Denver could take someone like Nick Emmanwori in the first round of the NFL Draft.

What strikes me as notable with the Broncos front office is that they do seem to be a bit more clever than others. Back during the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos successfully manufactured interest in JJ McCarthy, and this was done to ensure they were able to use the 12th overall pick on Bo Nix.

And even during the 2021 NFL Draft, there was no indication that the Broncos had any sort of interest in Patrick Surtain II, but they took him with the 9th pick. This front office is definitely not showing their hand at all and might be saying things to the media thet are actually the totally opposite.

So, should the Denver Broncos do the unthinkable in the 2025 NFL Draft? Yes, they should. But what would that be?

The Denver Broncos should do the unthinkable in the 2025 NFL Draft

If you asked me, the unthinkable could be one of two things; it could be them making a sigifnicant trade up the first round well inside the top-10 to take one of the legitimate blue-chip prospects, perhaps an Ashton Jeanty, or it could be them staying put at pick 20 and taking a player that we simply do not see coming.

Jihaad Campbell, the inside linebacker from Alabama, could be a great pick here. Denver may want to take a more unconventional approach to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the front office is absolutely smart enough to pull something major off here.

They could take the most common route and grab a running back or defensive tackle at pick 20, but it would not shock me if Denver did something that was nearly the opposite of what they have been telling us. Heck, even a first-round wide receiver would be a massive shock in the first round as well.

With less than a week to the start of the draft, we'll finally get to see what the Denver Broncos ultimately decide to do.