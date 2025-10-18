Vance Joseph is clearly not worried about the Broncos' lack of turnovers

With just four turnovers across their first six games, the Broncos actually have the fourth-fewest in the NFL. For some context, the most turnovers have been forced by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have 14.

This is an odd trend that has developed with Denver's defense, and with how good they are as a unit, you'd think the turnovers would have come at this point. Denver's -3 turnover differential is also not ideal at all. Fortunately, they are set to face a rookie QB in Jaxson Dart in Week 7. Dart and the Giants have won two of their last three games and are clearly riding high.

And at some point, the Broncos' defense has to get going and begin forcing turnovers. Week 7 could be a perfect opportunity for that. Broncos' defensive coordinator Vance Joseph spoke with the media recently and offered up some words on his thoughts on the situation. He truly does not seem to be worried in the slightest.

The Denver Broncos have to begin forcing more turnovers, period

Here is Joseph on Thursday talking briefly about the situation:

Vance Joseph on turnovers coming soon: “It’ll happen”



“They come in bunches” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 16, 2025

He seems relatively unbothered by the situation, and history would tell us that he Broncos do indeed force turnovers in bunches. Back in 2024, the Broncos had separate instances of forcing six turnovers in three games, four in two games, six in another three games, and seven across three more games.

Each of these spurts back in 2024 were spaced out by at least one game. Back in 2023, Denver had just one turnover in their first three games but then had a whopping 21 in an eight-game stretch after that. Vance Joseph's units in 2023 and 2024 forced turnovers at a high level, and he is 100% right that they come in bunches.

Well, the Broncos are due for one of those 'bunches' to develop, and there is no better time than in Week 7 against a rookie QB and a flawed offense. The Giants are missing WR Malik Nabers, as he tore his ACL a couple of weeks ago, and there really aren't many difference-makers on that side of the ball for the G-Men. They had a whopping five turnovers in their loss to the New Orleans Saints a couple of weeks ago, so the defense can really get going here.

The defense beginning to force turnovers and the offense gaining more consistency feel like the two remaining pieces of what could be a Super Bowl-caliber puzzle.