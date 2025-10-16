Bo Nix's October dominance could continue with prolific performance in Week 7

This also falls in line with Sean Payton-coached teams. The Denver Broncos have now won three games in a row and are looking to make it four against a frisky New York Giants' team. Historically, Payton typically wins about 70% of his games in October and November.

Denver is now 2-0 in October already but have not yet played a home game this month in the 2025 NFL Season. With some very winnable games coming up, the Broncos could truly breakout and continue to ascend to the top of the AFC.

With an offense capable of breaking out and a defense clearly the best in the NFL, the Denver Broncos could hit their stride at just the right time. Well, starting QB Bo Nix has won 14 of his first 23 starts in the NFL, and he's actually played his best football in October.

Bo Nix has been extremely efficient in October during his Denver Broncos' tenure

Here is Bo Nix and his October statistics:





5-1 record

125/192 (65.1%)

1,286 yards

9 touchdowns

1 interception

97.7 rating

195 rushing yards

2 rushing touchdowns

He's efficient throwing the football and is also averaging 32.5 rushing yards per game as well. The New York Giants have allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL through the first six weeks and have also allowed 29 points per game away from home.

Furthermore, the Giants are 0-3 away to begin the 2025 NFL Season. When a team is close to contention or flirting with it, these are the types of games that simply have to be won. Sure, it wouldn't be the end of the Broncos' season if they lost in Week 7, but the Giants are not a good football team.

Denver has won eight of their first 10 home games in the Bo Nix era and are even better in October. The Giants' defense isn't great, and with all of the pre-game festivities happening, the fans and team should be supercharged.

A win in Week 7 would bring Denver to a 5-2 record, which would again be their best start since the 2016 NFL Season. In future weeks before the bye, the Broncos host the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, and are in Houston to play the Texans in Week 9.

Denver getting to seven or more wins at the bye figure to keep them right in the mix for the AFC West title, something they have not won since the 2015 NFL Season.