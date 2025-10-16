Following a win over the Jets in London, all of the talk has been about the dominating defense of the Denver Broncos. Rightfully so for Vance Joseph and his unit, and they turned in a historic performance across the pond, allowing -10 passing yards and sacking the quarterback an absurd nine times. In all honesty, Denver's defense stole a game against the Jets.

The Broncos' secondary turned in a legendary performance on Sunday, and credit is deserved for every member of that unit. Specifically, Riley Moss deserves his flowers for his part in the game. Moss had been the NFL's most targeted defender entering the game in London, but did more than his part against the Jets' passing "attack". Questions had been surrounding Moss and his ability to properly complement Patrick Surtain, but he delivered in a big way.

Offensively, Calvin Throckmorton seems set to start at guard against the Giants on Sunday afternoon. Matt Peart got the start in London, was flagged three times, and was promptly placed on season-ending IR with a knee injury. If Throckmorton can start and succeed, he could lock himself into the starting guard spot until Ben Powers returns from the IR.

Riley Moss and Calvin Throckmorton have the most to gain in Week 7 against the Giants

With another strong performance, Riley Moss can put much of the early-season criticism behind him. Moss was consistently facing tough matchups early on in the season, including Tee Higgins, Keenan Allen, and DeVonta Smith. The issue for Moss lay in the fact that those three could be the number one option for most offenses, but instead were the number twos, leaving them to be covered by him. He was big-play prone against them, and that drowned out the work he did to limit them overall.

With another strong performance, Moss should be able to completely move on from his early-season criticisms and build upon his recent successes. He should face a favorable matchup this week, likely going up against Darius Slayton, if he is active. Surtain figures to get the task against Wandale Robinson, another favorable matchup for Denver. Moss figures to have a chance at his first takeaway of the season, too.

As for Throckmorton, he could keep the Broncos away from the trade market with a strong performance against the Giants. New York's front seven is formidable, so it figures to be a legitimate test for the former Saint as well. He is the only Denver reserve lineman with legitimate guard experience in the NFL, so his transition should be seamless. If he plays well, he could hold onto a starting position until Powers returns in December.