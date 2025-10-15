Broncos' trade deadline just got interesting with injury nobody saw coming

If the Denver Broncos weren't planning on being overly active at the NFL Trade Deadline on November 4, they might have to be now. Another injury to the starting lineup that nobody saw coming could ultimately force the team to make a move.

After losing starting left guard Ben Powers to a biceps injury against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Broncos have now placed his replacement -- swing lineman Matt Peart -- on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The injury to Peart now has the Broncos dipping into their fourth option at the position, which should cause head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton to veer off the "next man up" path and go find a quality replacement for a late-round draft pick, if possible.

Broncos need to trade for offensive line help after Matt Peart injury

We’ve signed DB J.T. Gray off the Ravens’ practice squad and promoted G Calvin Throckmorton to the active roster.



We’ve also placed T Matt Peart and LB Garret Wallow on IR.



It's important to remember that the Broncos haven't just lost Ben Powers and Matt Peart at this point. They also lost Nick Gargiulo n the preseason to a gruesome injury, and Gargiulo was in line to be the drect backup to Powers this comng season. The former 7th-round pick out of South Carolina played great in his limited time in the preseason, and was looking like he'd be a quality depth option for the Broncos.

So the Broncos haven't just lost Powers and Peart -- they had already previously lost their backup. Which means the Broncos are not just down to their third option at left guard, but their fourth option.

Not great.

This will be the clearest indicator yet that the Broncos need to start sniffing around to make a trade to boost the offensive line. This is a team Sean Payton has publicly stated he believes can win a Super Bowl. If that's the case, you can't do the "next man up" strategy when you're down to your 4th option at a position. You have to supplement.

Who could realistically be available?

The Cleveland Browns are rumored to be selling at this year's trade deadline, to nobody's surprise at all. The Broncos could also call upon some of their friends around the league, like Sean Payton linking up with Saints GM Mickey Loomis or George Paton firing over a text to Jets GM Darren Mougey.

Names like Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Trevor Penning, maybe even Jordan Morgan of the Packers for the right price. There should be at least a few veterans on expiring deals avalable for the right price, but the Broncos' stuation now mght necessitate a move.