Former Broncos draft pick shares heartfelt testimony after sudden retirement

It’s rare that the reality of life lines up with our expectations. Caden Stearns had the confidence and ability to build a full career as an NFL safety. But his aspirations were thwarted by a series of injuries, forcing him to recalibrate and transition down a new, unexpected path.

At only 25 years old, Caden announced his retirement. It’s been nearly two years since he last played for the Broncos. Though his journey had pit stops in Carolina, Philadelphia, and New York, he never found a home to revive his career.

The NFL is a harsh business, and injuries have derailed the careers of an endless list of players. It would be easy to look at Sterns's story as a tragedy — to judge his success by the stats, longevity, or trophies. But according to him, it’s a tale of a man who grew stronger through the struggle.

Caden Sterns retires at 25 as Broncos fans wonder what could've been

At Texas, Caden Stearns was known as The Wolf — and he carries multiple wolf tattoos as symbols of identity and resilience. He played in all 13 games as a true freshman, won Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, and notched four interceptions. He entered the NFL as a rangy free safety with good ball skills and instincts — "a high-motor athlete who flew around the field."

The Broncos drafted him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and fans could see the vision of Caden and Justin Simmons becoming a formidable safety duo. He showed early promise with two interceptions in his rookie season and became a reliable rotational piece in the defense. But his 2022 season was cut short by a hip injury, and in 2023, he tore his patellar tendon in Week 1.

“Crazy to say it’s been over two years since I last stepped on a field. I spent that time trying to just be healthy & functional again — then fighting like hell to get back to the game I love. As I sit here writing this reminiscing, tears rolling down my face, I feel everything: pain, sadness, gratitude, peace. I didn’t become the player I thought I would be… but who am I to question God’s plan? Some chapters are meant to end rough — yet the story still goes on.” — Caden Stearns

In a heartfelt social media post, Stearns gave teammates, fans, coaches, and friends a testimony of the peace and gratitude he found through pain and struggle. “This isn’t a sorrow post. It’s one of joy. Pure joy. Because this game gave me everything. Purpose, brotherhood, identity, discipline — all of it. Football molded me, broke me, built me, as I got up every day despite how I felt, chasing the vision.”

The vision hasn’t ended — it’s simply evolved into something new. “I realized success was never about the numbers or the highlights — it was about the man I became through the struggle. It’s about holding faith when everything you planned goes sideways, and still showing up with gratitude. It’s about growth — the kind that only comes through pain and patience.”

He thanked everyone involved in his journey for “the lessons, the love, and the memories.” And he reminded everyone that this was only a new chapter in an ongoing adventure: “This chapter’s over, and I’m at peace with it. The same drive that once fueled the grind still burns — the target’s still the same, the scope’s just different.”

While some may wonder what could’ve been — and what the 2025 defense might look like if he were still out there — Caden has embraced the hand he was dealt. He overcame and adapted, transforming adversity into character. Though he didn’t become the safety we expected, Broncos Country is proud of the man he has become.