Broncos may have a hidden advantage the Giants didn’t see coming

On Sunday afternoon against the Giants, the Denver Broncos are set to honor the late Demaryius Thomas with his well-deserved Ring of Honor induction. Thomas died in December of 2021 at the too-young age of 33. With the Broncos set to honor the 10th anniversary of the Super Bowl 50 team, many of his teammates will be in town to watch him take his rightful place in Broncos history. Thomas was a key part in several major Broncos moments of the 2010s, including several showdowns atop the AFC against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Thomas, for all intents and purposes, was the best Broncos receiver of the 21st century and stands behind just Rod Stewart in team history. Thomas won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos and is in the top three in team history in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns scored. In his decade in Denver, Thomas made an undeniable impact on the Broncos that can still be felt and seen today, especially in the likes of Courtland Sutton.

The Broncos announced before the season that Thomas would be enshrined in team history with his induction into the Ring of Honor. Current Bronco receiver Courtland Sutton attributes much of who he is as a professional and as a Bronco to the mentorship he received from Thomas. His impact is still felt on the Broncos in 2025, almost seven years after his trade to the Houston Texans during the 2018 season.

The emotions that will be felt in Denver on Sunday give the Broncos an advantage over the Giants

The emotions will be incredibly high in Denver this weekend. Thomas remains one of the most universally beloved Broncos to ever play for the franchise, and many fans will be in attendance just to see him receive his place in team history.

Courtland Sutton is the only remaining teammate of Thomas' on the team, and it would be a safe bet that Sunday will be an emotionally charged afternoon for him as well.

Beyond the recognition of Thomas, Denver will honor its Super Bowl 50 team. Several former Broncos from the championship-winning team will be in town for the celebration, with the Broncos announcing that over 150 team alumni will be in attendance for the ceremony.

Notable attendees include Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware, and Gary Kubiak. The team will also be without former Broncos running back and Super Bowl Champion Ronnie Hillman, who tragically died in December of 2022.

With such an emotional day at hand, the Broncos will have the clear emotional advantage over the Giants. Especially for Courtland Sutton, there will be an extra edge and extra determination heading into the matchup. The last time the Broncos played a game honoring the life and legacy of Demaryius Thomas, they dismantled the Lions to the tune of a 38-10 blowout.