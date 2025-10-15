Tom Brady NFL Power Rankings have Broncos in shockingly high spot

Six games into the season, the Denver Broncos sit at 4-2 and are off to their best start in years. Despite that, the Broncos aren't quite getting the media attention that some would have figured they would. Denver is still being treated as a third-rate team in the AFC West.

Despite the overall lack of media attention on the Broncos, one man has surprisingly been singing their well-deserved praises: Tom Brady. Brady and the Broncos have their detailed history: facing off in several AFC title games, turning in multiple regular-season classics, and a few iconic plays, such as the Champ Bailey almost pick-six in 2006. Still, Brady is giving the 2025 Broncos the credit they deserve.

As part of his role at Fox, Brady puts out weekly power rankings on the NFL. This week, Brady is probably the highest of all media members on the Broncos, ranking them as the number 6 team in the NFL entering Week 7 against the Giants. The Broncos are tied for first place in the AFC West through over one-third of the season, and somehow, only the Raiders' minority owner, who was career rivals with the Broncos, sees the great work they've turned in.

Tom Brady is very high on the 2025 Denver Broncos

The irony in Brady being the high man in the media on the Broncos is almost too funny. A minority owner of the Broncos' biggest rival, and a former player who did battle with Denver for the better part of two decades,

Brady has no reason to show any kindness to Denver. Nonetheless, the Broncos sit above the likes of the Eagles, Seahawks, and his former team, the Patriots.

To Brady's credit, the Broncos deserve more credit than they have been getting. Denver is one less stupid penalty away from being 5-1, and one more defensive play away from being 6-0. There is an incredibly solid case to make that the Broncos have played better than their record so far, and Brady seems to recognize that in his rankings.

The Broncos figure to be favored in, at minimum, their next two games, and very likely three of their next four overall. Denver has an incredibly solid chance to head into their bye week at 7-4, and possibly 8-3 if they can take care of the teams with a worse record than themselves.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2025 Broncos, and Tom Brady clearly sees that.