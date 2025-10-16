Broncos will beat the New York Giants in Week 7 if they do these three things

The Denver Broncos are back at home for their Week 7 matchup, as they are set to host the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High following a two-game road trip, during which they got significant wins against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and against the New York Jets in London, England. Denver is 4-2 and will look to get their fourth consecutive win on Sunday.

New York is coming from a dominating win on primetime on Thursday Night Football against their NFC East division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, by a 34-17 score. The Broncos defeated the Eagles a week prior. It will be a very special game for the Denver Broncos as they will officially induct former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas into the team's Ring of Fame, and players from Super Bowl 50 will be in attendance.

Ahead of the season, this was a highly anticipated matchup, as it was going to be Russell Wilson's return to Denver following his failed tenure in orange and blue after he was traded to the Broncos in 2022. He was benched for first-round rookie Jaxson Dart, who has led the Giants to two wins in three starts. Russ went winless in his three starts. Now, Broncos Country will have to see him on the bench, unless Dart gets injured.

Games against teams with a negative record are always a trap, and the Giants' record does not demonstrate what this young team is capable of. If the Broncos want to win their fourth game in a row, there are several things they must do to beat New York in Week 7.

3 keys to victory for the Broncos in their Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants:

1. Force defensive turnovers on Jaxson Dart:

Sunday will be the second time in the 2025-26 season were the Broncos face a rookie quarterback. They faced the number one overall pick, Cam Ward, in Week 1, and now are set to face Jaxson Dart, whom the Giants traded up to select. Dart has had solid performances overall, but has had 2 interceptions and 2 fumbles (1 lost). Additionally, he has taken 8 sacks in 3 games.

The Broncos' defense leads the NFL in sacks with 30, but has been unable to force turnovers. Through 6 games, they have only one fumble recovery and one interception. This is the perfect game to have multiple defensive turnovers and give Bo Nix extra possessions to win the game.

2. Have a balanced offensive rhythm:

The Broncos' offense has had ups and downs throughout the season. They had a good game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, a great fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, and a solid first half against the New York Jets in Week 7. The second half against the Jets was atrocious. Sean Payton had long play calls, and the offensive line was inconsistent.

The Giants' defense is underrated; they have a top unit at least in the front seven and will generate pressure on Bo Nix. The run game must be consistent to dominate the game clock and control the game.

3. Avoid penalties:

Denver has struggled with penalties all over the season. This has destroyed good momentum in drives where they could have scored points, and ultimately ended up in punts. The Broncos are tied at fourth-worst in flags, which is unacceptable.

To beat the New York Giants at home on Sunday, they must avoid penalties at all costs and play clean football. This will prevent them from facing 1st, 2nd, or 3rd and long situations and will help them have successful drives in all three phases of the game.