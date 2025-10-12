Broncos defense racks up nine sacks in ugly London win over the Jets

The Denver Broncos move to a 4-2 record following their 13-11 Week 6 win over the New York Jets. The game, despite being listed as a road game for Denver, was played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Despite the ugly performance, there was a bright spot in this win, specifically the defense. The Broncos have 9 total sacks on Justin Fields, including a game-clinching one on fourth down with less than two minutes remaining.

Not all the 11 points from the Jets were the defense's fault, as the Jets scored 5 points following Troy Franklin's fumble and the safety in the third quarter. Still, Vance Joseph's unit dominated and will continue to lead the league in sacks.

Broncos defense demolish Justin Fields with 9 sacks in Week 6 win:

The Broncos sacked Justin Fields 9 times and allowed just 9 completions 🔒



As I mentioned, the Broncos' defense had 9 sacks on Justin Fields during their Week 6 win over the New York Jets in London. Additionally, they had 15 QB hits. This is Denver's season-high in sacks in a single game. They had 6 in Week 1 against the Titans, 1 in Week 2 against the Colts, 5 in Week 3 against the Chargers, 3 in Week 4 against the Bengals, and 6 in Week 5 against the Eagles.

With today's sacks, they have reached 30, which puts them in an elite list. They became the second team since 2000 to record 30 or more sacks through the first six weeks of the season, joining their AFC West division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, as the only two teams to reach this milestone. The Chiefs did it in 2013.

Eight different players contributed to taking down Justin Fields. Edge rusher Jonathon Cooper led the team with 2, followed by inside linebacker Justin Strnad, who had 1.5. Then Nik Bonitto, Talanoa Hufanga, Eyioma Uwazurike, Zach Allen, and John Franklin-Myers all had 1, while safety Brandon Jones was credited with 0.5. Cooper had the final one, which clinched the win for the Broncos.

Nik Bonitto currently leads the league in this category with 8, followed by Giants' Brian Burns, who has 7. Speaking of the Giants, the Broncos will be back at home for their Week 7 matchup. They will host the Jaxson Dart-led New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver will try to move to 5-2 and remain undefeated at home. They are 2-0 so far this season, with wins over the Titans and Bengals, respectively.